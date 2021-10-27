Best Halloween treats online

Halloween is a special time of year, and we’ve got you covered with all the options you can buy without leaving your house.

Which Halloween treats online are best?

Halloween is drawing near and it’s time to make sure you’re ready for trick-or-treaters, parties or office celebrations with an assortment of candies to give away (or indulge in yourself).

If you dread the annual trip to Costco to buy over-large, cumbersome bags of assorted mini chocolates, then we have good news for you: It’s simple and affordable to order all the candy you need — and other Halloween essentials — right to your doorstep.

Here are our favorite Halloween treats available online that we think will make this spooky season frightfully sweet (and wonderfully convenient). Even better, don’t limit treats to just one day!

What are the best Halloween treats to buy online?

Heart and Holly Halloween Care Package

Deciding what to hand out to the little witches, monsters, and superheroes that show up at your door for trick-or-treating can be challenging, so why not consider a collection of goodies that offers impressive variety? The Halloween Care Package by Heart and Holly comes with treats that will appeal to just about any tricksters: toys, stickers, candy, cookies, and more. It even includes some healthful snacks, plus many of the treats come in Halloween-decorated packages.

Sold by Amazon

Nestle Assorted Bulk Chocolate Halloween Candy Bag

Nestle makes many candy bars that have been top-sellers for generations, and the Halloween Candy Bag contains mini-sized versions of four of the most popular varieties. You’ll get Nestle’s Crunch, Milk Chocolate, Baby Ruth, and Butterfinger bars in your choice of 100- or 230-count bags.

Sold by Amazon

Custom Varietea Variety Assortment Mix

Custom Varietea’s 90-ounce assortment of miniature candies arrives neatly packaged in the company’s box, so you can easily reach in and grab handfuls of treats for the kiddos that arrive at your door. The mix includes Snickers, Kit Kats, M&Ms, Milky Ways and more.

Sold by Amazon

YumEarth Organic Lollipops, 300-count

YumEarth’s Organic Lollipops don’t contain artificial ingredients, allergens, gluten, or GMOs, plus they’re vegan. A 5-pound bag comes with 300 lollipops in a variety of tasty flavors made with real fruit juices.

Sold by Amazon

Nabisco Cookies Sweet Treats

Nabisco makes it easy to hand out cookies for trick-or-treaters. That’s because the boxed snack pack contains 30 packets of the brand’s top-selling cookies, including Chips Ahoy, classic Oreos and Golden Oreos.

Sold by Amazon

JOYIN Jack-O-Lantern Trick-or-Treat Bags

Treat bags are a fun way to hand out a generous helping of candy, and the cool jack-o-lantern patterns of these bags by JOYIN will stand out in any trick-or-treater’s candy stash. The collection comes with 72 bags that measure 11 by 17 inches, big enough to fit a fistful of candy.

Sold by Amazon

Tootsie Roll Midgees, 700-count

No trick-or-treat bounty would be complete without a few Tootsie Rolls. Fortunately, this huge bag has enough of this classic treat to hand out to many Halloween visitors — 700 hundred pieces. What’s more, these Tootsies are the popular Midgee size that’s perfect for little trick-or-treaters.

Sold by Amazon

HansGo Small Pumpkin Buckets, 12 Pieces

These adorable compact Pumpkin Buckets are perfect for stashing pieces of candy before handing them out to costumed youngsters. They have jack-o-lantern designs and handles, just like the larger version. You’ll get 12 per pack for an affordable price.

Sold by Amazon

CraveBox Healthy Care Package

Young trick-or-treaters will get plenty of candy when they knock on doors, so why not hand out some healthful treats for a change? CraveBox’s Healthy Care Package has 40 different nutritious goodies, from granola bars to popcorn to natural-flavored fruit snacks and more.

Sold by Amazon

