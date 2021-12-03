Best entryway rug

Which entryway rugs are best?

Your foyer is the first impression of your home and your guests should be greeted by a stylish but practical entryway that makes them feel welcome. Most people want an entryway mat with a tasteful design and durability that can endure consistent foot traffic for years to come. REFETONE’s Indoor Entryway Rug comes in four neutral colors in multiple sizes. It has a simple pattern that can fit any interior. The nonslip material resists dirt and is machine washable, making it the ultimate entryway rug.

What to know before you buy an entryway rug

Your new area rug might benefit from some additional purchases, such as another entrance mat or rug pad.

Proper measurements

There is no “one size fits all” for entryway carpets. The width of your front door frame and the room itself determine the square footage of your rug. There should be 18-24 inches of bare space between your rug and the wall, although you can ignore this rule if you live in a smaller dwelling.

Narrow entryways look best with a runner (a long and thin rug) and rectangular doorways are best adorned by rectangle, square or circle-shaped rugs. In a grand foyer, settle your new carpet beneath a dangling chandelier in the center of the room.

Pile height

Your rug must have a short pile height. Pile refers to the length of the fibers in a rug; high-pile fibers are long and fluffy while low-pile fibers are short and firm. To keep your rug from getting tangled in your front door, aim for a pile below ½ inch. Anything thicker will get caught in your door.

Interior decor

Buy a rug that fits with the rest of your interior decorations; if you’re worried about finding the perfect fit, remember that neutral-tone rugs are usually safe options.

Additional purchases

To keep guests and yourself from trudging dirt onto your new carpet, invest in a brush step entrance mat. These mats are made to remove dirt and moisture from your shoes, preventing filth from going past the doorway.

You may also need a nonslip pad to keep the indoor rug stationary behind your door. Smaller rugs tend to slide, especially when unpinned by furniture.

What to look for in a quality entryway rug

Material

The best materials are wool, sisal, jute, hemp and some synthetic fabrics. These materials withstand consistent wear and are resistant to stains and dirt.

Durability

Your entryway rug faces the most foot traffic of any rug in your home. The entryway is the stepping stone to the shoe rack and every time someone enters, the rug is at the mercy of outside weather and dirty shoes. For this reason, make sure this rug is a quality choice.

Easy to clean

If you heed the advice of most textile workers, you should get a carpet that is a low pile and made of reliable material. Both of these factors make for an easy-to-clean rug that requires only regular vacuuming and an occasional shake to knock out the dirt.

How much you can expect to spend on an entryway rug

An entryway rug price runs $15-$100.

Entryway rug FAQ

What is an entryway rug for?

A. Besides serving an aesthetic purpose, an entryway rug helps protect your house’s interior. These rugs are the defensive line between your home and the outside world. They keep dirt, snow, rain and sunshine from potentially damaging your floors.

How do you keep the rug from catching on the door?

A. The best solution is to purchase a low-pile rug (less than ½ inch thick). A more drastic solution would be to rub away the bottom of the door with a hand planer or by sanding, although this will create a gap for insects and water to seep into your home.

What’s the best entryway rug to buy?

Top entryway rug

REFETONE Indoor Door Mat Entryway Rug

What you need to know: This is a diamond-patterned doormat that comes in gray, chocolate, golden or beige.

What you’ll love: This rug is made of high-end polypropylene (synthetic) fabric that is anti-static, water-resistant and non-skid. The material is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and it is machine washable.

What you should consider: It is shipped in a folded position, so it will take time for the creases to flatten out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top entryway rug for the money

Finchitty Indoor Door Mat

What you need to know: This indoor entryway rug comes in either gray or black and has a white diamond pattern.

What you’ll love: This rug is made of polypropylene fabric that will repel dust and dirt. The back of the rug is made of nonslip rubber. It is machine washable on the cold cycle.

What you should consider: This rug is shipped folded and will take time to flatten.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Beer Valley Jute Braided Natural Rug

What you need to know: This beige rectangular rug is braided from all-natural jute fibers, making it an eco-friendly option.

What you’ll love: This rug is sold in multicolored and circular options with varying sizes.

What you should consider: This rug will shed and is spot-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

