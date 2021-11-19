Best electric pepper grinder

For the best flavoring experience, opt for a grinder with multiple grinding levels, as the flavor and texture of coarse pepper will be different from finely-ground pepper.

Which electric pepper grinder is best?

Few meals wouldn’t benefit from a dash of pepper, and freshly ground pepper is substantially more flavorful than the already-ground stuff. To have freshly ground pepper at every meal without having to use your hands on a manual grinder, you’ll need an electric pepper grinder. The right electric pepper grinder can easily become a staple in your life. For an attractive ceramic model with a lifetime warranty, check out Eparé’s Battery-Operated Grinder.

What to know before you buy an electric pepper grinder

Electric vs. manual

Manual pepper grinders do not need to be charged or filled with batteries. You just fill it with peppercorns and start grinding. The biggest downside is that it takes effort. Some users may have dexterity difficulties or just want to avoid the hassle of a manual grinder.

Electric grinders are more convenient because you can just let the grinder do the work. The biggest downfall is replacing batteries or keeping it charged.

Material

The material of a grinding mechanism can make a substantial difference in the consistency and reliability of your pepper grinder. They typically come in either ceramic or stainless steel.

Ceramic mills tend to be more consistent and more versatile than metals, and you can use them with salt or other spices without fear of corrosion. Stainless steel mills tend to be more affordable but less versatile. If you opt for a metal grinder, stainless steel is the best and looks very sleek.

Button grinders vs. gravity grinders

Button grinders, which turn on and off at the touch of a button, are convenient in that they are easier to control when the pepper comes out, but they can be difficult for anyone with dexterity issues.

Gravity grinders turn on when tipped upside-down, so you don’t have to fiddle with the button. These grinders are helpful for those with dexterity issues but may be hard to control because they may turn on and off at certain angles in between upside-down and right side up.

What to look for in a quality electric pepper grinder

Reservoir color and size

The size of your grinder’s reservoir determines how often you have to refill it, but it also affects the grinder’s weight. The typical size for a reservoir is 2-3 ounces.

If you can, opt for a clear reservoir. This ensures you can see how many peppercorns are left in the grinder and know when it is time to refill the reservoir.

LED light

It is often hard to tell how much pepper is going onto your salad or plate, so many grinders offer an LED light that increases visibility so you don’t overseason or underseason your food.

Cap or tray

After grinding onto your food, some pepper flakes may stick to the grinder itself, leaving a little bit of residue on the counter. To solve this problem, many grinders have a cap or tray the grinder rests on when not in use to easily catch stray flakes and keep your counters tidy.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric pepper grinder

Although there are models available for more than $40, a quality electric pepper grinder typically is $15-$35. Within this range, as you go up in price, you’ll see more rechargeable grinders and grinders that have two reservoirs for salt and pepper.

Electric pepper grinder FAQ

What do you do if the grinder gets jammed?

A. The conventional wisdom is to turn it upside-down and gently tap the bottom. If that doesn’t work, try using a cloth or a toothpick to work free the jammed piece of pepper.

Will the grinder come with peppercorns already in it?

A. Probably not. There are some that come with peppercorns, but most require you to supply your own. Buying your own peppercorns in the spice aisle ensures they are fresher than if they were shipped alongside your grinder.

What’s the best electric pepper grinder to buy?

Top electric pepper grinder

Eparé Salt or Pepper Grinder

What you need to know: This large ceramic electric pepper grinder can grind salt and other dried herbs, making it a perfect multipurpose tool.

What you’ll love: This feature-packed quality grinder has easy one-handed use, an LED light to clearly see the pepper, adjustable grind settings from fine to coarse and a rubber cap that keeps dust away. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: Batteries are not included. Some users had difficulty filling it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric pepper grinder for the money

Chew Fun Gravity Pepper Grinder

What you need to know: This sleek, affordable electric pepper grinder is perfect for all types of peppercorns, making it a top product for shopping on a budget.

What you’ll love: Holding up to 3 ounces of peppercorn, this pepper grinder is equipped with a sealed acrylic chamber that keeps peppercorns safe from dust and debris, and a blue LED light that shows how much pepper is coming out. Rather than being button operated, this grinder is gravity operated, meaning all you have to do is flip it over and it starts dispensing.

What you should consider: It can clog easily and struggles at certain angles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart SG-3 Stainless Steel Rechargeable Salt, Pepper and Spice Mill

What you need to know: This two-in-one grinder dispenses both salt and pepper in one rechargeable stainless steel machine.

What you’ll love: Dispensing both salt and pepper at five different grind settings, this grinder has a variety of features. The rechargeable base ensures you’ll never have to replace the batteries, the container lids are perfect for measuring a teaspoon, and the base has a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Although you can use it with one hand, this grinder is heavier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

