Which DJ equipment for kids is best?

Is your child already in love with music so much that they want to make their own? With new tech and software, it’s never been easier to pick up an art like DJing. But your kid can’t just call themselves a DJ making beats in a garage band. They need some actual equipment to experiment with and learn from. If you give them real DJ equipment and a guide on how to work it, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with what they create.

Through remixing music and learning to DJ, they get to have a new passion that might branch off into all kinds of different opportunities. The best place to start is some good headphones.

The Best DJ equipment for kids

HP Intel core i5 laptop

What you need to know: In order to adequately edit music, you will need a laptop with enough processing power. This HP laptop has a strong Intel i5 CPU, which will let it easily perform edits using whatever software.

What you’ll love: Beyond being able to remix music well, this computer is useful for many different situations and will only encourage your child’s creativity. This laptop is also decent when it comes to games, so your kids will have many reasons to thank you.

What you should consider: Make sure that your child has the proper understanding of how to care for and use a computer. Also, ensure that they have access to music, but make sure they understand the dangers of the internet.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Audio-Technica turntable

What you need to know: If you don’t want to get a computer, you still need an input device for your DJ setup. This turntable will give you quality sound with good texture without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The low price point belies this turntable’s wonderfully crisp sound. It can be plugged into your system in order to amplify and work on whatever music you’re playing. Also, this old format allows you to work with all kinds of classic songs.

What you should consider: You need to be careful with the arm of the record player and teach your child not to treat it roughly. It is very easy for you to scratch your records or break the stylus of the record off, which will cost money to repair or replace.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hercules Impulse 300 DJ controller

What you need to know: This controller has a lot of functionality and ways to alter music, but it also comes with editing software, tutorial videos and an AI assistant that will help you bring your creations to life.

What you’ll love: It is user-friendly and good for someone learning, thanks to its comprehensive tutorial and simple layout of buttons and sliders. The lights on the buttons will also serve as guides, as the controller attempts to give you suggestions and hints as to what to press. Basically, it teaches you how to operate it as you use it.

What you should consider: It’s an entry-level controller, which means it doesn’t have as many options as some of the more advanced ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pyle professional audio mixer

What you need to know: This mixer is compact and travels easily, but also works well for a child’s setup. It’s a good analog audio mixer but has an usb audio interface integrated into it.

What you’ll love: This mixer works for both laptops and turntables, meaning you can use either a digital or an analog input device. You can use the mixer to control and combine all of the different music you’re using.

What you should consider: Some customers reported a static sound when the mixer was turned on, which might distract from whatever music you’re making.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mackie CR-4 studio monitors

What you need to know: These nice, loud monitors will let you get the most out of your music. The vibrations resonate well thanks to 50W amplification.

What you’ll love: These monitors can hook up to anything and are made for recording, mixing, sound design and gaming. They’re incredibly loud and have deep bass and forceful drive. They’re great for home use at a computer or as speakers in a booth.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that these speakers can emit a small hissing sound during moments that are supposed to be silent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AKG Pro audio studio headphones

What you need to know: These headphones are studio quality and will block out noise, plus they look awesome.

What you’ll love: Your kid will seem like a professional when they have their setup and these headphones on. It will help them listen closely to what they’re working on.

What you should consider: Some have reported that these headphones have poor dynamic range, meaning the ratio of the loudest undistorted sound to the quietest is low. It is also a semi-open set of headphones, meaning that it’s easier for sound to get in from outside and vice versa.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

“How to Be a DJ in 10 Easy Lessons”

What you need to know: This book is a guide for people who want to take the first steps to mixing their own music. It was written by a DJ from the UK, DJ Booma, who’s been mixing music for 20 years and now wants to help young kids make music as well.

What you’ll love: It reviews how to use equipment and the basics of music composition. It helps aspiring DJs to pick up the basics.

What you should consider: It is a book of basics for beginners, so if your child already has a good grasp on their equipment, they might want a more advanced book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews.

