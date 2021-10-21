Best digital camera for kids

When choosing a camera for your kid, consider involving them in the process so you can learn about photography together!

Which digital camera for kids is best?

Photography is great for kids who are curious about their world and want to explore and create. The right camera can set them on a path of adventure! If they’re younger, you’ll want something that is sturdy and easy to use. Digital cameras for older children and teenagers should offer something they can’t already get from a smartphone. The important thing to remember is that the camera should be a vehicle for fun and exploration.

If you want to learn more about camera specs and how they work, check out the Best Reviews buying guide for kids’ digital cameras.

What to know before you buy a digital camera for kids

Purpose

When thinking about what kind of digital camera your kid may want, it’s a good idea to consider what they’ll be using their camera for. Different cameras will be able to provide convenient features, such as additional lighting, water resistance, or the ability to print photos. Will they want to add fun filters to their photos? Maybe they’ll get a kick out of being able to print their photos, hanging them on their wall, or putting them in a scrapbook.

Frequency of use

Nobody wants to buy a nice gift for someone, only to watch it gather dust. Think about how often your child will actually use a camera and factor that in when considering what kind of camera to buy. You don’t need to drop $400 on a camera if they have only a casual interest in photography.

Age

With younger children, it’s a good idea not to give them anything too expensive that can be broken easily, because kids will be kids. Cameras that are simple to use and have fun features can hold your child’s attention and offer a lot of entertainment value, especially for the price.

For an older kid with a passion for photography, you should consider upgrading them to something nicer. Showing them that you want to encourage their growth as a photographer is a great way to build their confidence in the craft.

What to look for in a quality digital camera for kids

Durability

When it comes to younger kids, getting a camera that can handle being dropped is important. However, unless you’re investing in a really nice camera, you probably shouldn’t expect it to last for decades like an old film camera. Getting a nice camera for your older child is a good investment because as long as they stay on top of software upgrades, it should last them until they have the means to buy their next camera themselves.

Quality

Buying a camera from one of the well-known companies is an easy way to guarantee a certain level of quality. Nikon and Canon are obvious choices, as are Fujifilm and Kodak. However, for smaller children with shorter attention spans, top quality isn’t necessary. Setting them up with something cheap and easy to use is more important.

Basic specs

Digital cameras have a lot going on, but you don’t need to be an expert to pick the right one for your child.! The basic things to know about are resolution, lens, and whether it has features like a viewfinder or LCD screen. The higher the megapixels, the sharper the images will be. A zoom lens can teach them how to frame a shot, as will a viewfinder or an LCD screen.

Top digital cameras for younger kids (ages 6-10)

Aileho Kids Camera

The most affordable option on this list, the Aileho Kids Camera, is perfect for anyone on a budget who wants to give a kid the gift of photography. It’s simple and easy to use, but it offers some fun features like time-lapse, continuous shooting, and effects, not to mention a rechargeable battery.

Sold by Amazon

Sekton Kids Selfie Camera

The Sekton Kids Selfie Camera is tiny, so it’s perfect for smaller hands and is designed to be shockproof in case it gets dropped. Featuring 8 megapixels and 1080 HD video capabilities, the Sekton provides decent quality photos and video for the price.

Sold by Amazon

Minibear Instant Camera

With an impressive 40 megapixels, the Minibear Instant can produce great images for a kids’ camera, plus print those images on zero-ink thermal paper. It also features 8x zoom and rechargeable batteries, and it is made from non-toxic materials.

Sold by Amazon

Nikon Coolpix W150

Nikon is one of the best camera companies in the world, and it produces great cameras for photographers at every level. The Coolpix W150 is pricey, but it’s shockproof, waterproof, and will last for years, perfect for a smart kid who’s passionate about photography and even filmmaking.

Sold by Amazon

Top digital cameras for older kids and teens (ages 11-17)

Kodak Printomatic

The Printomatic is a fun combination of classic instant print film cameras and newer digital technology because it takes photos and then prints 2”x3 inch” copies on Zink Photo Paper. Its retro-inspired design makes it a fun accessory that can fit into a purse or pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay

Fujifilm’s LiPlay comes in a very modern design, and it uses Fujifilm’s Instax Mini film packs to create 2- by 3-inch photos with a classic Polaroid-inspired white frame. You can either use it as a regular camera to take pictures and print them right away or send photos from your phone to print.

Sold by Amazon

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80

The Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 comes with some great features for an aspiring young photographer 1, such as 8.1 megapixels, 60x zoom, 4K video and more. It can also use Wi-Fi to connect to a phone, meaning once your teen has taken a bunch of photos, they can immediately upload them to their social media and share their work with their friends and online photo community.

Sold by Amazon

GoPro HERO8

This GoPro is well-designed to capture all the exciting action in a busy teen’s life. For a kid who’s into skateboarding, hiking or something more eclectic, like yo-yoing, they can use a GoPro with their friends to catch cool snapshots doing their favorite activities and share them online.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.