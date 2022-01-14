Best DeWalt Bluetooth speaker

DeWalt Bluetooth speakers deliver excellent audio quality with booming bass. They’re ideal for job sites but are versatile enough to be used at home if you don’t mind their rugged design.

Which DeWalt Bluetooth speakers are best?

If you’re a manual laborer at a job site, listening to music as you work is practically a necessity. However, job sites are noisy and hazardous, so the typical Bluetooth speakers you might use at home won’t cut it.

DeWalt is a top power tools manufacturer and makes Bluetooth speakers designed for job-site environments. The best DeWalt Bluetooth speakers, such as the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Bluetooth Radio, deliver outstanding sound and are built to withstand the most rugged working conditions.

What to know before you buy a DeWalt Bluetooth speaker

Durability

DeWalt speakers are physically some of the toughest speakers due to their robust build. They’re heavy, designed for use on job sites where they’re likely to be exposed to dust, dirt and hazards that would severely damage other speakers. For that reason, DeWalt speakers are excellent for those who work at construction sites.

Sound quality

If you’re an audiophile, you likely won’t be satisfied with a DeWalt speaker, but they deliver impressive sound quality for the type of speakers they are. The focus of DeWalt speakers is on power, since they’re often used in open spaces. So you’ll get plenty of thumping bass more than anything else, which is what you really want in noisy environments like job sites.

Design

DeWalt’s speakers are focused on power and durability, unlike party Bluetooth speakers, so they don’t have a visually pleasing design. They’re powerful enough to deliver solid sound quality at a small- to medium-sized party but don’t have any of the design flourishes some other Bluetooth speakers have.

What to look for in a quality DeWalt Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth range

If you like to have your phone on you while you work, buy a DeWalt speaker with a large Bluetooth range. Most offer wireless connectivity of up to 100 feet, but you can also connect via auxiliary cord if you don’t mind leaving your phone by the speaker as you work.

Radio

Most Bluetooth speakers allow a simple connection to a smartphone or another device for playback. However, some DeWalt speakers offer FM and AM radio playback, an excellent option if you don’t want to control the music or drain your phone’s battery. Radio also uses less battery power than a Bluetooth connection, so the speaker will also last longer.

Power

Most DeWalt speakers can operate with an AC power cord connected to an outlet or DeWalt batteries. DeWalt batteries can also be used with other power tools, making them a great combination with a speaker. So if you own a DeWalt power tool such as a drill, you could use the battery to power your speaker when it isn’t in use.

How much you can expect to spend on a DeWalt Bluetooth speaker

DeWalt speakers are relatively inexpensive when compared with other Bluetooth speakers. The cheapest model costs around $85, and the most expensive goes for about $170.

DeWalt Bluetooth speaker FAQ

Are DeWalt Bluetooth speakers heavy?

A. Although they have a sturdy, robust build, they’re less heavy than they might appear. The heaviest DeWalt Bluetooth speaker weighs approximately 9½ pounds, while the lightest weighs just 2 pounds.

Are any DeWalt Bluetooth speakers compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant?

A. No, DeWalt speakers can only provide playback from a device via Bluetooth or auxiliary connection.

Do any DeWalt speakers come with batteries?

A. Batteries are often sold separately from speakers, but some retailers offer bundles combining speakers, batteries and tools. Some bundles also include other accessories such as tool boxes or fans.

What’s the best DeWalt Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top DeWalt Bluetooth speaker

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Bluetooth Radio

What you need to know: It’s the best DeWalt speaker as it delivers excellent sound quality and FM/AM radio playback.

What you’ll love: This speaker has a robust design, but it’s still lightweight and has a handle, making it easy to move around and store. It packs the most protection of all DeWalt speakers behind a protective roll cage and has a quad-speaker design that offers deep bass.

What you should consider: It lacks a built-in charger for charging DeWalt batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top DeWalt Bluetooth speaker for the money

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: It’s a durable but compact speaker that delivers outstanding stereo sound.

What you’ll love: This speaker has a sturdy build, but it’s lightweight and has a convenient handle for easy traveling and storage. It features easy-to-use playback and Bluetooth connection buttons and offers up to 15 hours of use if powered by either 20-volt or 60-volt DeWalt batteries.

What you should consider: It has limited mounting options, and the AC cord protrudes from the rear about 2 inches before bending, making it difficult to push up directly against a wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

DeWalt 20-Volt/12-Volt Max Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: It’s the smallest in DeWalt’s lineup of speakers, but it’s louder than you might expect and offers the portable convenience some workers need.

What you’ll love: This speaker delivers excellent sound quality for its size and can be powered using an AC power adapter as well as 12-volt/20-volt Max batteries. It’s beloved for its compact design and rubber over-mold, which helps keep it protected even in the most rugged work environments.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than other DeWalt speakers, so naturally, it doesn’t pack as much bass.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

