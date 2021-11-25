Best curved TV

Although a variety of manufacturers made curved TVs in the past, only Samsung offers curved TVs in the current market.

Which curved TV is best?

The introduction of flat-screen TVs occurred more than a decade ago. This design was quickly adopted and has dominated the market ever since.

In fact, there’s only been one significant contender to challenge the flat screen design: curved TVs. A curve in the screen delivers a viewing experience designed to pull in the viewer.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our favorite curved TV for price and performance is the Samsung Curved 55-Inch 4K 7 Series Smart TV. It has all of the latest technologies and features at a great price.

What to know before you buy a curved TV

The biggest decision the majority of people must make when shopping for a new TV is choosing between a curved TV and a flat-screen TV. Flat screens are far more commonly available for sale, but some people prefer the curved design. Here are some of the most important benefits and drawbacks of a curved screen TV:

Gaming experience: Gamers tend to enjoy the curve in the screen, as they can see what’s going on at the edges of the screen using peripheral vision. The audio speakers almost seem to surround the player too.

Distracting reflected light sometimes is enhanced with a curved TV. Other times, the curved screen eliminates reflections. It just depends on the direction of the light that’s causing the reflection. You’ll have to test a few locations for the curved TV and move exterior lights around to eliminate reflections. Fun design: Sometimes, it’s just fun to have a curved TV, because it looks so different from a typical television. It can be hung on the wall, just like a flat-screen TV, almost creating a piece of artwork.

What to look for in a quality curved TV

Curved TVs and flat-screen TVs make use of a lot of the same display technologies and features. It’s important to understand these items, so you can select a curved TV that will fit your viewing needs.

Screen size: The curved TV’s screen size is measured from one corner to the opposite diagonal corner (just like a flat TV). For a curved TV, the most common available screen sizes are 55 and 65 inches.

The majority of curved TVs will provide 4K resolution (also called Ultra HD). Even though most current programming is limited to HD resolution, the 4K curved TV will upscale the HD programming to take advantage of all of the pixels in the 4K screen. And when 4K programming is commonly available, the 4K TV is ready. HDR: Short for high dynamic range, HDR is an important viewing technology. It delivers higher levels of contrast and greater color accuracy than a TV without HDR.

Short for high dynamic range, HDR is an important viewing technology. It delivers higher levels of contrast and greater color accuracy than a TV without HDR. Smart TV: Curved TVs will have smart technologies, just like flat-screen televisions. With a smart TV, you’ll have an interface for running streaming TV apps.

How much you can expect to spend on a curved TV

The majority of curved TVs will cost $500 to $1,000. These may contain 4K and HDR viewing technologies. For premium display technologies, such as QLED from Samsung, you may pay $1,000 to $5,000 for the curved television.

Curved TV FAQ

What’s the best place to watch a curved TV?

A. Because of the curvature of the screen, you’ll want to be positioned in the center of the screen. Flat-screen TVs often look sharp when viewed from a significant side angle position, but curved TVs don’t look as sharp from the side.

Will I pay more for a curved TV versus a flat TV?

A. When comparing TVs of the same screen size, you will pay a little more for a curved TV than a flat-screen television. Curved TVs often carry a premium of 15% to 20% in price.

What are the best curved TVs to buy?

Top curved TV

Samsung’s Curved 55-Inch 4K 7 Series Smart TV

Our take: HDR-ready curved TV that is offered at an excellent price, so you receive the best mix of value and performance.

What we like: Contains a really fast processor, so the performance level for gaming and fast-moving subjects is high.

What we dislike: Edge viewing angle performance could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top curved TV for the money

Samsung’s Curved 55-inch 4K Smart TV (2020 Model)

Our take: You’ll love the look of this screen, as it has outstanding color accuracy with HDR technology.

What we like: Nicely priced 4K TV. The smart TV features are easy to use.

What we dislike: Previous-year model, so it doesn’t have all of the latest features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung’s Curved 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2020 Model)

Our take: Excellent viewing quality for a large curved TV that includes both HDR and 4K technologies.

What we like: Has a fast motion rate, so it’s nice for gamers. Works nicely in a big room because of above-average side-viewing angle performance versus other curved TVs.

What we dislike: Price is higher than we’d like to see.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

