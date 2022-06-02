Which corner bookcase is best?

If you have empty wall space or need to fill out a larger living room or bedroom, consider a corner bookcase. Functional and appealing to the eye, the right bookcase can ensure your corner isn’t going to waste.

Finding your best option depends on the size and decor of your room and how you plan to use the shelf, but one of the best is Union Rustic Mel Iron Corner Bookcase. It’s sturdy and durable, and its industrial design goes with almost any scheme.

What to know before you buy a corner bookcase

More stylish than functional

Corner bookcases are narrow, so they won’t hold as much as barrister bookcases. Be selective with what you choose to display. They work best with smaller items, making them a great way to show off photos and knickknacks. If you have the wall space, consider matching bookcases in each corner to add style and symmetry to the room.

How to pick the right size

Corner bookcases’ sides are connected in the back at a 90-degree angle to fit flush against the wall. There are three measurements to consider when selecting a corner bookcase for your space:

Height: How high the bookcase goes up on the wall.

How high the bookcase goes up on the wall. Length : How long the bookcase runs along the wall.

: How long the bookcase runs along the wall. Depth: How far out the shelving sticks out from the wall.

Consider the dimensions of your room and the location of the nearby furniture. Stylistically, you don’t want to crowd your furniture. You also want to consider the location of wall outlets and whether a bookcase will limit access.

What to look for in a quality corner bookcase

Material

The most common materials used to make corner bookcases are wood, particleboard and metal.

Wood: Wood is commonly used to make traditional-looking bookcases, and they can be stained in various colors. Wood looks good and is sturdy.

Wood is commonly used to make traditional-looking bookcases, and they can be stained in various colors. Wood looks good and is sturdy. Particleboard: This looks very similar to wood, but it’s less expensive and less sturdy, so when buying a particleboard bookcase, be conscious of what you plan to display.

This looks very similar to wood, but it’s less expensive and less sturdy, so when buying a particleboard bookcase, be conscious of what you plan to display. Metal: Metal bookcases are sleek and sturdy. They tend to have a lean, elegant, industrial look, making them an ideal fit for modern or minimalistic decor.

Color

Dark brown and black are the most common colors because they fit well with most design schemes. White and light-colored bookshelves are a good choice if you want to add brightness to the room or give the illusion of more space.

Anti-tipping brackets

Because corner bookcases are tall and narrow, stability can be an issue. A thick rug could exacerbate the issue and limit what you can store on the shelves.

Stability can vary depending on the quality and material of the bookcase, but some come with anti-tipping brackets that secure them to the wall. If style is a priority, select one with the brackets hidden from view.

How much you can expect to spend on a corner bookcase

A corner bookcase can range from $50-$500, depending on its size, materials and design details. A basic model with five shelves will usually run you $50-$150, while a hand-crafted or multi-unit corner bookcase can cost over $1,000.

Corner bookcase FAQ

How can I brace my corner bookcase to keep it from falling over?

A. If it doesn’t come with an anti-tipping kit, you can support it using evenly spaced brackets you get from a hardware retailer. The size and placement of the brackets depends on the size and design of the bookcase.

How should I arrange my bookcase?

A. Display heavier items on the bottom shelves and lighter items on the top, so it’s not top-heavy. When it comes to shelving, play around with the room between the shelves to create an open space that draws attention to the items on display.

What’s the best corner bookcase to buy?

Top corner bookcase

Union Rustic Mel Iron Corner Bookcase

What you need to know: Add space, style and decor to the corners of your living room, apartment or entryway with this fan-shaped five-tier bookcase.

What you’ll love: Built with high-quality medium-density fiberboard and solid framing, it’s sturdy and durable. The sleek industrial design makes this excellent for displaying photos and knickknacks.

What you should consider: It’s reinforced with anti-tipping brackets that are sturdy and functional but can be noticeable.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top corner bookcase for the money

Furinno Turn-N-Tube Multipurpose Corner Bookcase

What you need to know: Available in 15 colors and with three, four or five shelves, this functional case is a great addition to any room.

What you’ll love: Made from composite wood and tubes of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, this is sturdy and easy to assemble. It’s versatile, and the tube panel system can be adjusted to multiple heights, so you can custom design it to fit your needs.

What you should consider: Although a great shelf for storage, it’s not the most stylish, high-end design. It’s also less sturdy when placed on thick carpet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Homissue Industrial Corner Bookcase

What you need to know: The vintage rustic detail and extra space on the six shelves make this case a piece of statement decor.

What you’ll love: Among quality design features are an X-shade and metal braces that support the structure and provide visual appeal from any side. It also comes with floor protectors and extra supporting legs. It is easy to assemble and comes with additional pieces if anything gets lost or broken.

What you should consider: Some customers found it challenging to connect the metal and wooden components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

