Best channeling knife

If you’re looking to add extra flair and presentation value to your home cooking or cocktail making, a channeling knife is a cost-effective way to improve your style.

Which channeling knives are best?

Often overlooked, the channeling knife is a workhorse in its own right. Like the cocktail you’re garnishing, the channeling knife may not be for everyone. However, those who appreciate the depth of flavor and aroma when cooking or mixing drinks know not to overlook a quality channeling knife. If you want to serve the perfect citrus twist or use vegetable strips as art, the Triangle V-Shape Channel Knife is your tool of choice.

What to know before you buy a channeling knife

How often do you need garnishes?

This is great to add to a cocktail set, espresso drinks and other fun tools. That said, how often do you take the time to add garnishes to your drinks or dinners? If you love the presentation value that strips of fruits or vegetables give, you need a quality channeling knife. If you want one but only use it occasionally, you can likely get away with a cheaper version than someone using it in a high-volume setting

What are you cutting?

Believe it or not, not all channeling knives are the same. While they all have the same general look and feel, some will cut thinner strips, while some will cut thicker. Some will be suited for citrus, vegetables or both. If you plan only to cut citrus fruits for cocktail garnishes, you’ll want something more delicate. Something less delicate may cut too deep into the fruit, exerting more bitterness than you want. For vegetables, you have more room for error.

The shape of the blade

This may not matter for everyone, and likely it doesn’t matter to you. However, if you’re proficient behind the bar, you may prefer U-shaped and V-shaped channeling knives.

What to look for in a quality channeling knife

Durability

In kitchenware, you always want durability; this tends to go without saying. For a knife with a small blade like this one, blade durability is going to be even more critical because it’s a bit harder to sharpen. Make sure you get a corrosion-resistant blade, especially if you make a high volume of cocktails and need to wash it multiple times in one sitting.

Washability

If you care enough to get a channeling knife, you likely will wash it by hand. However, if it makes more sense for you to put it in the dishwasher (which isn’t advised), make sure to pick dishwasher-safe materials.

Comfort

These come in various shapes and sizes. The blade is a more or less universal size, but you may find some variation in the handle. If you want something to use often, you’ll likely want something on the heavier side, for the same reason people prefer weighted chef’s knives. A heftier handle will often give better control and precision when cutting, plus most people find it feels better in hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a channeling knife

Usually one of the less expensive items in a kitchen, these knives tend to be $10-$20.

Channeling knife FAQ

Should I get a combination channeling knife and zester?

A. This wins for convenience but may lose in quality. Not that you can’t get a good combination channeling knife and zester, but if you’re serious about your kitchenware, you probably want individual items. That said, most people will likely not be picky enough about their channeling knives to notice a difference in quality from combination knives and zesters.

Will a channeling knife replace my vegetable peeler?

A. Not unless you’re very patient or only use tiny vegetables. Channeling knives are made for precise use and cut fine strips. So, sure, you could replace your peeler with it, but you really don’t want to.

Can I sharpen my channeling knife?

A. You can, but it’s a bit of work since the blade is so small. It isn’t much different from sharpening a chef’s knife, but it will be more difficult. If you’re really serious about it, you can practice and learn or take it to a professional.

What’s the best channeling knife to buy?

Top channeling knife

Triangle V-Shape Channel Knife

What you need to know: Premium German stainless steel makes for a long-lasting, sharp blade.

What you’ll love: At just over 6 inches long, this is a lightweight knife that’s comfortable for most hands. High-quality stainless steel ensures that you get clean cuts on citrus and vegetables. The depth of the blade allows for deep cuts into citrus fruits without getting any unwanted bitter parts. This option is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Some users have trouble cutting long strings with this tool due to its lighter weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top channeling knife for the money

OXO Good Grips Citrus Zester with Channel Knife

What you need to know: This two-in-one zester and channeling knife comes in under the price of most channeling knives by themselves.

What you’ll love: Like all OXO products, the handle on this makes it easy to grip, giving you a good base for cutting ribbons or zesting. The stainless steel blade is corrosion-resistant.

What you should consider: If you’re serious about your bar tools, you may prefer an individual zester and channeling knife.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mercer Culinary Channel Knife

What you need to know: This is an excellent option for the home bartender who makes high volumes of strips at one time.

What you’ll love: Mercer is a well-known culinary brand, and you can trust that you’re getting a high-quality product for the money. You should be able to get deep cuts into fruits and vegetables with this knife while still having solid control over your blade.

What you should consider: This isn’t a knife you want to put in the dishwasher. It is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

