Best Captain America shield you can buy online now

Which Captain America shield you can buy online now is best?

The legendary Captain America has been one of the most recognizable faces representing the Marvel Universe. Morethan Cap himself, his shield is an iconic symbol avid Marvel fans know and love. There’s a vast array of merchandise available, but the best, most authentic way to embrace your inner kid from Brooklyn is the Marvel Legends Captain America 75th Anniversary Metal Shield.

What to consider when buying a Captain America shield online

Construction/material

There are a few types of common materials used in construction of a Captain America shield.

Metal: If you’re seeking a top-notch, authentic looking shield, purchasing a product constructed of pure metal is the closest to Wakanda’s vibranium you’ll ever get. Metal is a strong material that is heavy, stable and can take on Thanos any day.

Plastic: If you're shopping for a shield that's a bit more cost effective and lightweight, another option is a product made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, a thermoplastic known as ABS. With its enhanced durability and solid strength-to-weight ratio, ABS is considered higher quality than a regular plastic shield, which is also an option.

Price

With many Captain America shields to choose from, having a price range will help you narrow down the list. Pricing will vary depending on material, cost of production and authenticity in design. On average, consumers can expect to spend anywhere between $36-$1,000.

Usage

Who says only kids can enjoy Marvel toys and merch? Another key factor to consider when looking for a Captain America shield is the purpose you’ll use it for. Are you attending a massive Marvel convention? Is this shield for a costume party? Or do you plan on keeping it strictly as a collector’s item?

If you plan to dress up as Cap for a costume party, consider a cheaper shield that is lighter in weight and won’t leave you devastated if it becomes damaged during a dance-off or round of beer pong. However, if you’re attending a Marvel convention, want to dress to impress or simply have the urge to mount your very own shield on the wall at home, higher quality, more durable options are ideal.

Online reviews

Last but not least, take time in your shield search to read through customer reviews for a better idea of the legitimacy of products offered online. View products that rate four stars and above and have high numbers of customer ratings. If you come across a Captain America shield that seems like the perfect replica but has no reviews, ratings or testimonials, this lessens the vendor’s credibility and the product’s probable quality.

What are the best Captain America shields you can buy online now?

Top Captain America shield you can buy online now

Marvel Legends Captain America 75th Anniversary Metal Shield

What you need to know: This is an authentic replica of Cap’s most iconic battle weapon.

What you’ll love: It’s designed to be both durable and impressive, with adjustable straps and elite metal construction. It’s made in full scale at 24 inches in diameter.

What you should consider: Some reviews warn of poor quality control.

Sold by: Amazon

Top Captain America shield you can buy online now for money

Suit Yourself Captain America Shield for Adults

What you need to know: You’ll feel like an Avenger with this officially licensed Marvel shield.

What you’ll love: Avid Captain America fans can successfully embody the American spirit with this iconic shield, lightweight and made of vacuform plastic. It measures 24 inches in diameter and is perfect for Halloween, costume parties and Marvel cosplay.

What you should consider: Some consumers warn of poor shipping.

Sold by: Amazon

Worth checking out

Nutriups Adult Captain America Shield

What you need to know: This shield is made of ABS and has wear-resistant paint film, giving you a durable product that looks like it was constructed in Wakanda.

What you’ll love: It comes with two adjustable leather straps and was designed with a wire drawing process and injection technology. This shield is the perfect gift for any Avenger-loving friend or family member.

What you should consider: It’s slightly smaller than life at 22 inches in diameter. Some reviewers warn of scratching on the paint.

Sold by Amazon

Dmar Captain America Shield

What you need to know: Made of environmentally friendly aircraft-grade 7050 aluminum alloy, this fully metal shield doesn’t lack in luster.

What you’ll love: You’ll be mistaken for Captain America with this shield perfect for cosplay. It’s authentic in size at 24 inches in diameter and is designed with the wire drawing process.

What you should consider: Some consumers warn of poor packaging.

Sold by: Amazon

Miioon Cosplay Full Size Metal Captain America Shield

What you need to know: Using new and improved integrated die-casting technology, the details aren’t lost in this shield.

What you’ll love: It goes through an advanced metal-baking paint process to ensure scratch resistance and the triangular hook on the back of the shield makes it easy to mount. It also includes two adjustable leather straps.

What you should consider: Some reviewers warn of dents in the shield upon delivery.

Sold by Amazon

