Best callus remover

Which callus removers are best?

Everyone wants to have soft skin on their feet when sandal season rolls around in the summer. Unfortunately, the skin on your feet is thicker than on other parts of your body, so it can get pretty tough and calluses can form if you don’t take care of your skin.

Callus removers are the perfect solution to get your feet back in shape quickly. Callus removers are at-home pedicure tools that help shave off the rough and thick patches of skin to reveal smooth and fresh skin underneath it.

What to know before you buy a callus remover

How calluses form

Before you purchase a callus remover, it’s important to better understand how calluses form. Calluses are thick, hard patches of skin that can form on any part of your body that experiences repetitive friction.

The feet are the most common areas for calluses to form, but many people who work with their hands, including mechanics and guitarists, can develop calluses on their palms and fingertips. Friction from your shoes can cause calluses on your feet, and the skin hardens on your feet to protect the more delicate layers of skin under the calluses from the repeated friction.

Callus remover upkeep

There is some upkeep necessary when you own and use a callus remover. For example, you need to replace the roller head on an electric callus remover every two to four months, depending on how frequently you use the callus remover. If your manual callus remover has a single blade, you need to replace the blade every three to four months, depending on the frequency of use.

You also need to keep your callus remover clean. You can wash manual callus removers with water and soap, while waterproof electric callus removers usually come with a cleaning brush that enables you to brush any dead skin particles that get trapped within the callus remover.

What to look for in a quality callus remover

Type of callus remover

There are different kinds of callus removers, including manual and electric callus removers. Electric callus removers have roller heads that are covered in a sandpaper-like material. The roller head buffs away the hard and dead skin as you roll it over your calluses. Manual callus removers, on the other hand, shave the dead skin from your calluses using small blades.

Durability

Manual callus removers tend to be more durable than electric callus removers, since they have a single part. That being said, you might need to replace your manual callus remover when the blades get dull if your manual remover is a microplane style with no removable blades.

Convenience

Electric callus removers are usually more convenient than manual callus removers, because they work more easily and quickly. If you are looking for a more durable electric callus remover, then you should choose an electric model with a warranty that guarantees a particular number of service years.

How much you can expect to spend on a callus remover

You can expect to spend anywhere from $10-$40 for callus removers. The most basic manual callus removers cost about $7-$12, while electric callus removers go for $18-$34.

Callus remover FAQ

Is removing calluses from your feet dangerous?

A. Using a callus remover on your feet typically is not dangerous, as long as you are very gentle and don’t remove too much of your skin. That being said, if you have diabetes or your calluses are very painful, then you should probably visit an orthopedist, podiatrist or dermatologist before attempting to remove calluses from your feet yourself.

How often should you use a callus remover?

A. You should not use a callus remover more than once per day in most cases. Using the callus remover once or twice per week is usually enough, especially if you’re just doing maintenance on your feet after you’ve removed the calluses.

Will a callus remover get rid of cracked heels?

A. Keep in mind that a callus remover on its own will not get rid of your cracked heels. That being said, the callus remover can buff away your dry and dead skin, so it might help heal the cracked skin on your heels if you pair the callus remover with a hydrating balm or cream.

What’s the best callus remover to buy?

Top callus remover

Care Me Electric Callus Remover

What you need to know: This electric callus remover with premium performance is considered the best callus remover on the market today.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this rechargeable electric callus remover comes with a coarse and extra-coarse roller. It’s also gentle on the feet and waterproof, so you can use it in the shower.

What you should consider: This electric callus remover from Care Me might need some frequent recharging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top callus remover for the money

Microplane Colossal Pedicure Rasp

What you need to know: This solid and simple callus remover from Microplane will offer plenty of bang for your buck and take out a callus with little to no effort.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly, rasp-type Microplane callus remover is durable and works on the toughest of your calluses. It’s also meant to be used on dry feet, so you need to soak your feet before using it.

What you should consider: Customers need to work this device on their calluses a little at a time, since the blades can easily cut into skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tweezerman Safety Slide Callus Shaver with Rasp

What you need to know: This callus remover from Silkline Professional will remove your tough calluses quickly and provide simple results.

What you’ll love: This two-sided Silkline Professional callus remover features replacement blades and a rasp for smoothing your skin. The callus remover can be used on dry or wet skin and slices away your calluses with the wide blade.

What you should consider: You need to be careful when using this callus remover, since the blade can cut into your feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

