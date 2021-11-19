Cake knives are a specialized knife used for cutting cakes and sometimes tarts or pies. They produce a cleaner cut than regular knives.

Which cake knife is best?

A celebration doesn’t seem complete without cake. When it comes down to it, most days can be made into a celebration with a delicious, beautifully frosted slice. Whether you’re marking a momentous occasion or simply celebrating the end of a long day, you’ll need a cake knife to deliver that perfect slice.

The Hudson Essentials Cake Knife & Cake Server Set has a durable, classic design and is the best cake knife for any occasion.

What to know before you buy a cake knife

Cake knives are built for slicing through tall, elaborate cakes without damaging the frosting or compressing the cake. To get the best cake knife for you, there are a few things to consider.

Size of the blade

The size of the blade makes a difference in the height and size of the cake you can slice. A too-short blade won’t reach the center of the cake and will leave your knuckles covered in frosting. A 7-inch blade allows you to make a clean cut without repositioning the knife.

When in doubt, choose a longer blade over a short one. This is more adaptable in the long run.

Materials

Cake knives come in a variety of materials. Steel or stainless steel are the most common materials for a cake knife. These are highly durable and not subject to rusting over time. Additionally, these cake knives can be sharpened.

Ceramic cake knives are good for people who have metal allergies. They are dishwasher-safe, but they cannot be sharpened. Once the edge dulls, you’ll need to get a new cake knife.

Silver cake knives are often the first choice for gift-giving. These knives can be solid silver or silver-plated, and they tend to be more expensive than other types of cake knives.

Weight and blade thickness

Your cake knife should feel substantial in your hand. This allows it to simply fall through a tender crumb, rather than having to be forced. The blade itself should be thinner than a regular knife for a cleaner cut. A sturdy blade also does the cutting work for you.

What to look for in a quality cake knife

Engravable

When you are giving a cake knife as a gift, look for one that can be engraved. This is a lovely and lasting way to mark a milestone or special celebration.

One-piece cake knife

The best cake knife is one that is made from a single piece of material. The handle and the knife itself should be continuous, with no sign of attachment or separation between the two.

Balanced and easy to use

A balanced cake knife is one that holds steady in your hand and does not tip towards the handle or the knife blade. These are easier to use and feel more comfortable when you’re cutting. And even though you may not be cutting hundreds of slices of cake, it’s always a pleasure to use a finely crafted kitchen tool.

Coordinated set

A coordinated cake knife and cake server is a joy to use. Plus, if they are stored together, there is no more digging through a utensil drawer to try to find the matching set.

How much you can expect to spend on a cake knife

Cake knives range in price (and quality). On the lower end of the price range, expect to spend around $15. Looking for a keepsake or a more durable cake knife? That raises the price to $60 or more.

Cake knife FAQ

Can you sharpen a cake knife?

A. The easiest way to sharpen a cake knife is to take it to a professional. Your local bakery or hardware store may be able to sharpen the knife for you.

If you’d like to try to sharpen it yourself, you’ll need a whetstone.

Start with the coarse side of the whetstone.

Add water to that side making sure it is completely wet.

Hold the knife at a 20-degree angle and run it down the whetstone from the top to the bottom.

Repeat this motion 30 times, and then flip to the other side and repeat that 30 times.

Flip the whetstone to the finer side, and repeat the process.

Once your knife is sharp, rinse and dry it completely before storing.

Cake you clean a cake knife in the dishwasher?

A. While most cake knives are dishwasher safe, you will preserve the longevity of the knife by hand-washing after each use. Use hot, soapy water and dry completely before storing.

What’s the best cake knife to buy?

Top cake knife

Hudson Essentials Cake Knife & Cake Server Set

What you need to know: The simple, classic style of this elegant set suits many different occasions.

What you’ll love: Made of durable 18/10 stainless steel, this cake knife set features a 12-inch knife and softly curved server. It is substantial in the hand but easy to use. The handles are smooth and comfortable to hold.

What you should consider: Some people prefer a slightly raised handle instead of a flat handle in line with the blade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cake knife for the money

Chef Owl Professional Cake Server Set

What you need to know: This is a fun-looking, affordable cake knife and server.

What you’ll love: This set features a durable stainless steel knife and server with a brightly colored teal handle. The knife has serrated teeth. It’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The sharp serrated teeth of the cake knife cut clean through disposable plates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gold Hammered Handle Knife and Server Set

What you need to know: This beautiful set can function as both a practical utensil and a durable keepsake.

What you’ll love: The 12-inch blade of the knife (and serving surface of the server) are made of stainless steel that melts into a hammered gold handle on both. The material is engravable.

What you should consider: This is an expensive set, but it makes a great gift to mark special occasions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.