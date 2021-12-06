Best Bluetooth thermometer

Bluetooth technology was named after viking ruler King Harald Bluetooth, who was well known as a great communicator.

Which Bluetooth thermometer is best?

Whether you are enjoying some London broil or are attempting a full-hog roast, knowing when your meat is safe to eat is extremely important. Depending on the type of meat, there can be several kinds of illnesses, parasites and other ill effects if it is not sufficiently cooked. Having an impressive and attractive unit like the MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth as part of your cooking gear will serve you in good stead.

What to know before you buy a Bluetooth thermometer

Wired vs. wireless

While many Bluetooth thermometers come with the more traditional wired probes, wireless probes can still detect temperature accurately. Wired probes are generally more reliable, but having the ability to monitor your meat on your smartphone or other mobile devices can prevent disaster.

Accuracy and effective range

You don’t want to end up with a charcoal briquette instead of a fall-apart brisket. As such, it is very important that you purchase a thermometer that can deliver accurate reading whether you are indoors or outdoors. Quality Bluetooth thermometers are all capable of delivering accurate temperature readings over distances up to several hundred feet.

Ease of use and quality of warranty

Let’s face it — you bought a Bluetooth thermometer in order to make your barbecuing a little bit easier, not to own something that practically requires a math degree in order to operate. Having the ability to set up alarms and notifications when the meat is done or the temperature drops is useless if you can’t program it.

Furthermore, given that Bluetooth thermometers are expected to be able to withstand significant amounts of heat and moisture, any manufacturer should be willing to stand by their product or offer a refund or replacement.

What to look for in a quality Bluetooth thermometer

Protective features

If you have ever had to abandon a grill full of meat when faced with unexpected rain, the experience can be frustrating to say the least. Now, imagine that annoyance being suddenly compounded by the realization that you left your expensive Bluetooth thermometer to the mercy of the elements.

Besides being protected from sudden rain, your Bluetooth thermometer should also be able to protect itself from hot fat, meat juices and other ambient moisture in your grill. No Bluetooth thermometer worth the name should be able to be destroyed by barbecued meat.

Maximum effective Bluetooth range and free companion app

It is very important to understand the maximum effective range of a given Bluetooth thermometer as well as any range-limiting features.

For example, Bluetooth connectivity can be interfered with due to nearby electronic devices, physical limitations and software issues. Before you end up disappointed, make sure that your desired Bluetooth thermometer can live up to its advertising.

Other special features

Since even the most affordable version of a Bluetooth thermometer can still cost a decent amount of money, the deciding factor might be what else is included. For example, it is not uncommon for Bluetooth thermometers to include free items such as claws for shredding pulled pork, magnets stating the proper cooking temperature for different meats and more. Some models even come with unique features like a set of color-coded probes to work within specific temperature ranges.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bluetooth thermometer

Depending on your budget and desired features, a quality Bluetooth thermometer can cost $41-$100.

Best Bluetooth thermometer FAQ

How do you accurately calibrate a Bluetooth thermometer?

A. While your thermometer’s manufacturer may have a specific method, you can place a Bluetooth thermometer in a vessel containing ice water until it displays exactly 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

How often should you test a Bluetooth thermometer for accuracy?

A. In addition to testing the thermometer after your initial purchase, it is highly advisable to check the thermometer at least every six months. You should also check it after it’s experienced any hard falls or not been used for a long time.

What’s the best Bluetooth thermometer to buy?

Top Bluetooth thermometer

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer With Bluetooth

What you need to know: This impressive Bluetooth thermometer has a wide range of uses.

What you’ll love: This unit features 165 feet of range backed up by apps available for both iOS and Android phones. It can monitor external temperature up to 527 degrees and internal meat temperature up to 212 degrees at the same time.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit having poor durability and a small range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth thermometer for the money

Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Meat Thermometer With Dual Probes Digital Wireless Grill Thermometer

What you need to know: This affordable Bluetooth thermometer has great features for the price.

What you’ll love: This unit offers a magnetic design and large LED screen for displaying temperatures between 32-572 degrees for short-time monitoring and 32-482 degrees for continuous measurement. This unit can accommodate up to four probes and operate for 40 hours without needing to be recharged.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with frustrating vague instructions and connectivity problems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Soraken Wireless Meat Thermometer With 4 Probes Digital Grill Thermometer

What you need to know: This colorful Bluetooth thermometer has a range of temperature-specific probes, making it easy to use.

What you’ll love: This unit has an indoor range of 100 feet and an outdoor range of 190 feet. You can monitor six different foods or cooking surfaces at the same time. The wires are crafted with an upgraded Teflon core and metal braiding, which can withstand temperatures of up to 716 degrees without being damaged.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with the probes becoming unreliable within six months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

