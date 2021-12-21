Which black silverware is best?

If you are looking to upgrade your flatware before the holidays, consider a black silverware set. Dark accents are trendy and black silverware complements lots of decor items, as everyday utensils or for special occasions. If you are looking for a corrosion-resistant, sturdy black silverware set made with food-safe stainless steel, the Highwire Matte Black Silverware Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy black silverware

Set

Black silverware is sold in sets of multiple utensils. Small sets can be used by an individual or a smaller family while larger sets are meant for those with big families or those who often entertain guests. The number of utensils in a set is listed in the product’s title and description.

Matte vs. gloss

Black silverware is most commonly sold with a matte or glossy finish.

Matte: Utensils with a matte finish aren’t shiny. This gives them a modern look and does not require them to be polished. Matte black silverware is most likely to chip under high heat or intense washing pressure.

Glossy: Classic silverware has the naturally glossy look of the metal that is used. There is nothing painted or plated on it and it is typically polished before it is sold. It can dull with multiple washes.

Utensils

The best black silverware sets contain all types of utensils. There are spoons, forks and knives of different styles and sizes for different foods. Sets that feature a full range of utensils will be of best use.

What to look for in quality black silverware

Durable

Quality silverware sets are made with sturdy balanced metal and are safe for use in the dishwasher. Items that can withstand rigorous washes and high temperatures will last longer than thin, flimsy silverware.

Food-safe material

Some silverware sets are made with lead or bisphenol A and are not safe enough to come into contact with food. Before purchasing silverware, make sure that it is food safe. Also, look for items that will resist rust and corrosion.

Design

The best black silverware features a design or offers an option to choose a plain product. Others will be engraved with different symbols and patterns. Choose silverware that best fits your aesthetic.

How much you can expect to spend on black silverware

Black silverware will cost from $30-$80 depending on how many utensils are included and the quality and durability of the material.

Black silverware FAQ

Is stainless steel silverware resistant to rust?

A. Yes. Chromium oxide in the stainless steel forms a film that prevents it from experiencing this type of wear.

What causes the black to fade off of the stainless steel?

A. When blackplated silverware is exposed to intense washing, scrubbing or temperatures, such as in the dishwasher, it is more likely to fade or chip away.

How can I prevent my black silverware from chipping and fading when I clean it?

A. Do not clean your black silverware in extremely high temperatures and only use gentle dishwashing detergent that is free of soap. The more sodium contained in a detergent, the more likely it is to strip the color.

What is the difference between silverware and flatware?

A. Silverware is utensils that are only made from silver while flatware is any eating utensil regardless of what it is made from.

How do I set my table with black silverware?

A. As with any silverware, place a plate in the center of your setting. The knife goes on the right side of the plate along with the spoon, to the right of the knife. If you have multiple spoons, place the soup spoon furthest from the plate. The left side of the plate is where you place your forks. If you have more than one fork, place the larger fork closer to the plate.

Tips

Olive oil can be used to remove water marks on stainless steel and silverware.

Wash your black silverware right after it is used to prevent the color from fading.

You can use white vinegar to shine stainless steel and silver eating utensils.

What’s the best black silverware to buy?

Top black silverware

Highware Matte Black Silverware Set

What you need to know: This heavy-duty set is made with food-safe stainless steel and includes 24 utensils.

What you’ll love: This set is created with a modern design in mind and is extremely durable. Each handle is sturdy and comfortable to hold.

What you should consider: This set lasts longer when hand washed rather than being put in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black silverware for the money

Sharecook Matte Black Silverware Set

What you need to know: This set comes with 20 stainless steel utensils with a polished finish for a clean look.

What you’ll love: This set is dishwasher-safe and made with extra thick steel, but it’s easy to grip. The knives’ edges are serrated for precise cutting.

What you should consider: It can flake or scratch and release a soot-like substance onto the food as it wears. Gentle hand washes are recommended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ornative Tableware Jayden Stainless Steel Flatware Set

What you need to know: This 20-piece stainless steel set is dishwasher safe.

What you’ll love: It’s polished for a clean look and is lead-free, made without bisphenol A, and comes with a 25-year warranty.

What you should consider: The pieces can discolor when exposed to high temperatures, and they look more like dark grey than black to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.