Best bathroom hamper

To deter spiders, keep your laundry off the floor. Laundry hampers are a great way to keep your space organized and tidy.

Which bathroom hampers are best?

Bathroom hampers are a great way to sort and organize your laundry, and the right one can complement the space and fit in perfectly. Choosing the best laundry hamper for your bathroom depends on several factors, but one excellent choice is the Households Essentials Double Hamper with Laundry Sorter, a durable hamper with two compartments for easy sorting.

What to know before you buy a bathroom hamper

Space

Determine the amount of space for a hamper in your bathroom before making a decision. Some hampers can be stored conveniently in a cabinet and pulled out when needed, or if space is limited, you may want a collapsible, foldable hamper.

Storage capacity

The amount of storage needed depends on how many people use the hamper and how often you do laundry. While some hampers only have one compartment, others have sections that let you sort your laundry as you go, ideal for those who prefer to separate their whites, darks, lights and delicates before washing. Remember that more capacity means a larger hamper to carry.

Design

Not all laundry hampers are plain and boring. They can be stylish and attractive, too. If you have a hamper stored in a bathroom where guests may see, take the extra time to find one that’s pleasing to the eye. Hampers may be circular, rectangular or square, come in wicker, have eye-catching patterns or be available in unusual colors.

What to look for in a quality bathroom hamper

Materials

Laundry hampers are commonly made from wood, weave, fabric or plastic. Wood is a good choice for those wanting their hamper to match and blend with their furniture. Woven hampers are stylish and will look good in just about any space. Fabric is often made from mesh, cotton or polyester, collapsible and lightweight. Plastic is usually the most affordable option, with substantial ventilation and available in an array of colors.

Ventilation

Proper ventilation is essential in a quality bathroom hamper to combat odors, mold and mildew. Getting odors out of fabric can be difficult and tedious, while woven and plastic hampers typically have great ventilation. Mesh liners are a great option for hampers that don’t offer ample ventilation. To prevent the growth of mold and mildew, it’s important even with proper ventilation not to put wet or damp clothing or linen in your hamper.

Features

Bathroom hampers can be made with a variety of features. Some have handles or wheels to make transporting more convenient. There are handles that are set into the hamper and others that have a loop attachment. Wheels are perfect for those whose laundry room is on the same floor as the bathroom. If you want a hamper that is multifunctional, look for one with shelves for additional storage space.

How much you can expect to spend on a bathroom hamper

The cost depends on the material, size and features, but you can find a quality laundry hamper between $20-$100. Collapsible mesh hampers tend to be more affordable and hampers made from bamboo or wood more expensive.

Bathroom hamper FAQ

How do I clean my hamper liner?

A. The quickest, easiest way is to wash it in the washing machine every week or two with similar colors. You also can spray it with a fabric refresher or a disinfectant, like Lysol, between washes.

What is the difference between a laundry hamper and a laundry basket?

A. Laundry baskets are portable baskets used to carry dirty or clean laundry to and from the laundry. In contrast, laundry hampers are typically stationary and larger. They are often meant to hold several loads of laundry and can come with divided compartments for sorting laundry.

What’s the best bathroom hamper to buy?

Top bathroom hamper

Households Essentials Double Hamper with Laundry Sorter

What you need to know: This collapsible laundry hamper offers a choice of one or two compartments and holds up to two loads of laundry.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and available in four colors, so you’re likely to find one to fit your decor. It also includes a mesh laundry bag, handles, moisture resistant lining and a magnetic lid.

What you should consider: The bottom of the hamper isn’t made of a solid material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bathroom hamper for the money

Honey-Can-Do Steel Canvas Rolling Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: A small hamper with smooth gliding wheels makes transferring laundry from one room to the next quick and easy.

What you’ll love: The chrome finish looks classy and elegant.The laundry bag can be removed for easy transporting and comes with a drawstring.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported receiving a defective hamper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Seville Classics Handwoven Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This is water-resistant wicker hamper with two compartments and handles for easy handling.

What you’ll love: The thick canvas laundry bags inside each compartment are secured with hook-and-loop fasteners so they won’t collapse when you’re putting clothes in. No assembly is required, and you can wash the bags by throwing them into the wash along with their contents.

What you should consider: Some hampers arrive with a strong chemical smell that takes time to resolve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashley Willis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.