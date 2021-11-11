Make sure you read Amazon’s return policy carefully before buying any Black Friday goodies to avoid being stuck with any products that don’t work for you.

What are the best Amazon Black Friday Deals?

Amazon is known for its excellent deals, but if you really want to score big savings, you have to know the right times to shop. While Prime Day delivers plenty of great deals, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, so Amazon usually pulls out all the stops.

Shopping Amazon’s Black Friday deals can get kind of intense. You might feel like you’re up against the clock because you don’t want to miss out on items that could make perfect holiday gifts for family, friends, or even yourself.

While we don’t know exactly what deals will be live on Amazon for Black Friday 2021, we have a pretty good idea of what products to expect discounts on based on previous years.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, but like many other retailers, Amazon often starts its deals on Thanksgiving and sometimes earlier. The key to taking advantage of these savings is being prepared, so you should start by identifying items you’re interested in now and determining their regular prices. That will make it easier to recognize a good sale.

While doing your research, it’s a good idea to use an incognito window or a different web browser than the one you usually use. Websites like Amazon can use cookies to track your visits and browsing habits, and they rely on this data to predict how much you’re willing to pay for items. Using a different browser is the best way to avoid any price adjustments on big-ticket items like a stand mixer.

Amazon is known for having daily discounts and lightning deals that are only good for a certain period. Since the sales may actually start before Black Friday, shopping early can help ensure you score all the items you have your eye on. In fact, you may even want to start adding products on which you’d like a Black Friday discount to your cart now, so you’ll be ready to pull the trigger once the deals go live. You can also sign up for the BestReviews email list to be notified as sales become available.

Best Amazon deals to expect on Black Friday

Fire HD 10 Tablet

This affordable tablet is 30% faster than previous models, thanks to the 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. It provides 12 hours of battery life, and it also comes equipped with front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

This sleek, smart robot vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to work equally well on carpet and hard floors. You can even control it with the iRobot app or a voice assistant for the easiest cleaning possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop for Business & Student

With its powerful multitasking abilities, this lightweight laptop is the perfect option for students. It provides up to 256 GB of storage, too, so you have plenty of space for even the largest files.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA filter

Keep allergies and asthma issues under control with these air purifiers that can clean up to 1000 square feet in just an hour. It offers three fan speeds and extremely quiet operation too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix makes some of the best high-performance blenders on the market, and this advanced model offers five program settings for smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts and self-cleaning. Its touch-screen controls are also extremely easy to use and keep clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device

Stream the latest TV shows and movies from your favorite streaming services with this user-friendly stick from Amazon. It provides vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution and immersive Dolby Atmos audio for the best home movie nights. The Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to navigate too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel Pots and Pans 10-Piece Cookware Set

Create all your favorite recipes with this durable stainless steel cookware set from a trusted brand. The pots and pans are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees so they can go from the stove to the oven. The tempered glass lids also make it easy to keep an eye on your food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Braun Hair Clippers for Men 10-in-1 Body Grooming Kit

This handy rechargeable all-in-one wet/dry body groomer and trimmer set makes it extremely easy to stay perfectly groomed. It has 13 length settings and four combs for styling precision. The AutoSensing motor also makes it easy to groom beards of any length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Make sparkling water at home with this convenient countertop appliance. It has a sleek, modern look that can fit nearly anywhere and doesn’t require any electricity. With the press of a button, you can have fizzy water with as many bubbles as you prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Battat Big Red Barn Animal Farm Playset

The toddler on your holiday shopping list will love this fun farm-themed playset that comes with horse, cow, sheep, pig and farmer figures. Its bright, vibrant colors are perfect for capturing your little one’s attention. The set folds up and features a handle, so it’s travel-friendly too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Gen

Amazon’s most popular Alexa-enabled smart speaker makes performing tasks around the house as easy as can be. It offers voice control for everything from your music to your smart home devices to phone calls and more. Its compact design fits easily in any home too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NutriBullet Pro 1000 Single Serve Blender

With 1000 watts of power, this handy single-serve blender makes it easy to enjoy your favorite morning smoothies. It features stainless steel extractor blades and cyclonic action that can break down even the toughest ingredients. It includes a convenient travel cup you can blend directly into as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sony X90J 65 Inch TV

If you want to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this 65-inch Sony television is definitely for you. It offers the most accurate colors and precise textures, with real-life depth that brings your favorite TV shows or movies to life. It’s also an excellent option for gaming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

This video doorbell lets you know who’s on the other side of your door without having to open it. It features a built-in rechargeable battery, but it can also be connected to existing doorbell wires. You can pair it with Alexa-enabled devices and use the Ring app to answer the doorbell via your phone, tablet or PC.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.