Best air mattress for cots

Cots allow users to be elevated from the ground when sleeping and air mattresses give a little more support and leverage from the ground.

Which air mattress for cots is best?

Air mattresses make sleeping on a cot more comfortable and warm. Durably made mattresses that feature thermal properties will be useful in various climates. An air mattress cot should be resistant to wear and water. Before purchasing an air mattress for your cot, consider the size of the mattress, how it is inflated and its portability.

If you are looking to add to your cot a durable, lightweight and portable air mattress that is easy to inflate, the POWERLIX Ultralight Sleeping Pad is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an air mattress for cots

Size

The air mattress size will determine if it fits on your cot. Before purchasing an air mattress, check the cot’s measurements, which will be listed as dimensions or mattress size. For example, if you have a small cot, a twin size air mattress will best fit your cot. You will want to use sheets and blankets that are the same size as the cot and mattress.

Pump

Air mattresses do not always come with air pumps. If there isn’t one included, you may need to blow up the air mattress with your mouth. Air mattresses that come with a pump will be quicker to blow up and deflate. A built-in pump will be attached to the mattress and you won’t have any extra devices to carry along with the air mattress.

Portable

Since cots are very portable, your air mattress should be too. The best air mattresses will be able to fold down to a compact size, and may even come in a carrying case that you can attach to a backpack or other gear.

What to look for in a quality air mattress for cots

Durable material

Durable mattresses are thickly padded, but that doesn’t mean they have to be heavy and large. Look for a durable mattress that is lightweight and has ripstop material that will prevent the likeliness of damage.

Thermal

The best air mattresses for cots will be made with a thermal material that will keep the user warm but not allow them to overheat. Look for this quality in the product description.

Waterproof

If you plan to use your cot and air mattress while camping or at a beach, you will want the outer materials to be waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on an air mattress for cots

The best air mattresses for cots will be priced from $45-$100 depending on the size, thermal properties, portability and added features. Options that are padded, come with an air pump and are portable will be priced higher.

Air mattress for cots FAQ

What is a locking valve on an air mattress?

A. A locking valve is where the air mattress is inflated. Not all air mattresses have valves that lock. Items that feature a lock prevent the valve from leaking air while you are on the mattress. Air mattress valves that lock provide you with more control and support when you use or deflate them.

Do all air mattresses come with a carrying bag?

A. Not all air mattresses come with a special carrying case, but it’s useful if it has one so you can easily transport and store it. Carrying cases make the item more compact too.

What’s the best air mattress for cots to buy?

Top air mattress for cots

POWERLIX Ultralight Sleeping Pad

What you need to know: This sleeping pad air mattress is light and compact. It comes in multiple colors, is resistant to water and rolls up so that it is easy to transport and store. It is made with durable ripstop nylon, making it more difficult to get damaged.

What you’ll love: This item is durable and features thermal insulation. It is small enough to comfortably fit in a cot but supportive enough for all the pressure points in your back. It is thick, comes with a pad for added comfort and only takes 45 seconds to inflate. You can use a pump to inflate it, which keeps it more sanitary.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say this item is too thin and the material feels more like plastic.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top air mattress for cots for the money

Coleman EasyStay Single-High Airbed

What you need to know: This bed is available in a compact twin size that manages to be firm, lightweight, plush and withstand up to 300 pounds. It is made with coils for added joint and back support.

What you’ll love: This item fits comfortably in most cots and you can use it indoors or outdoors. This item will not leak and works to stay inflated while in use so that the user does not end up on the floor. You can roll it to a very small size and fold it up into its carrying sack. The valve can lock so that the item stays inflated for a long time.

What you should consider: This air mattress does not come with a pump and it is not as durable as some would prefer.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Overmont Thick Waterproof Sleeping Pad

What you need to know: This waterproof sleeping pad has thick padded material for added comfort. It can be used both indoors and outdoors. It comes in multiple colors and sizes that fit all cots.

What you’ll love: This lightweight and portable item can easily support 400 pounds. It features a built-in pump and has a carrying case. It is made with thermal technology to dispel moisture and keep you warm in all environments. The item is made with strong polyester and elastic that will form to your body for support so you don’t sink.

What you should consider: This item is difficult for some to inflate with the foot pump and the valve can leak, which deflates it while in use. The air mattress is not as thermal as described.

Where to buy: Amazon

