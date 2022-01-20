Best 4- by 6-foot rug

The fibers in a rug reflect light differently from various angles. When your new rug first arrives, be sure to flip it in all directions to see which placement you like best.

Which 4- by6-foot rug is best?

The perfect rug brings a room together, and it doesn’t have to be huge. A simple 4- by 6-foot rug can absorb sound, increase comfort and provide the finishing touch to your decorating theme. If you’ve got hardwood, stone or tile flooring, a 4- by 6-foot rug prevents your feet from getting cold in the winter and preserves the expensive flooring beneath it.

Whether you’re looking to freshen up an entryway or outfit a guest room, there’s a lot to consider when buying a 4- by 6-foot rug. Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Area Rug gets high marks for durability and design.

What to know before you buy a 4- by 6-foot rug

Material and pile height

Rugs can be made from natural or synthetic fibers. Natural fibers like cotton, jute and wool are traditional favorites. Synthetic fibers like acrylic, nylon and polypropylene feel like their natural counterparts but are easier to maintain and cost less.

Pile height is important in determining the location of your rug. A rug with a high pile height is a bad choice for a high-traffic area because it leaves footprints and attracts stains. Conversely, a rug with a low pile won’t feel very luxurious in front of a couch or alongside your bed.

Color

Decide whether you want a 4- by 6-foot rug that makes a bold statement and is the focal point of the room or if you’d prefer a 4- by 6-foot rug that looks great but blends into the background. Both are valid choices, depending on the type of room and what you’re going for.

Area rugs are available in a wide variety of solid colors and unique patterns. Just keep in mind that if you buy a white, cream or beige rug, it will require more frequent cleaning because the dirt buildup will be more obvious.

Size and shape

A 4- by 6-foot rug sounds pretty straightforward, but even within that category, there are different shapes to consider. While rectangular rugs are the most popular, you’ll also find circular and square rugs meant to fit into a 4- by 6-foot space.

It’s important to measure where your rug will go before you buy to ensure your new rug won’t overwhelm or look too small for the room. If you find a color or design you like but it turns out 4- by 6 feet isn’t quite right for you, see if you can size up or down.

What to look for in a quality 4- by 6-foot rug

Non-slip backing

The last thing you want is an accident because your rug doesn’t stay put on the floor. If you have pets or kids or your rug is in a high-traffic area, non-slip backing is a must.

If you fall in love with a design that doesn’t have non-slip backing, you can buy it from a hardware store and cut it to fit under your new rug. It’s an annoying extra step, but an important one for your safety.

Flat edges

Rugs have binding, fringe or serging at the edges to prevent fraying. As long as your rug lays completely flat, you’re good.

If your rug curls at the edges when it first arrives, vacuum the edges to even them out. If they still need help, invest in double-sided carpet tape that can keep the edges firmly attached to the floor — just be sure the tape is easy to remove.

Ease of cleaning

Follow the manufacturer recommended cleaning instructions to prolong the life of your rug. Most rugs can be vacuumed, either by an upright or a handheld vacuum. You can also spot clean most rugs with a mild carpet cleaner; just be sure to test the cleaner somewhere inconspicuous first.

A few 4- by 6-foot rugs are actually machine-washable. They usually aren’t machine dryable though, so plan to hang them for a day or two so they can dry completely.

How much you can expect to spend on a 4- by 6-foot rug

Low-end synthetic 4- by 6-foot rugs start around $15-$30. Midrange synthetic 4- by 6-foot rugs can be anywhere from $30-$100, depending on the quality of materials. High-end luxury, artisan handwoven or other specialty rugs are several hundred dollars or more.

4- by 6-foot rug FAQ

How do I fix a snag on my rug?

A. If you see a snag, never pull on it. This may cause damage to the backing or other threads on the rug. Instead, take a pair of nail scissors and cut the snag at the root. Be precise when cutting and you should be fine.

What’s the best way to flatten out a new rug?

A. Most rugs ship tightly rolled up, which is efficient for the manufacturer but not particularly helpful for the buyer. Place your rug on the floor with a few heavy objects on top when it first arrives. This should flatten it out within a few days. If needed, eliminate creases by flipping the rug over, placing a damp towel as a barrier and using the steam setting on your iron.

What are the best 4- by 6-foot rugs to buy?

Top 4- by 6-foot rug

Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Area Rug

What you need to know: This modern rectangular 4- by 6-foot rug makes a smart statement, whether you go with a bold or an understated color.

What you’ll love: There are a dozen different color options. This rug’s durable, non-shedding synthetic fibers hold up to heavy traffic.

What you should consider: Some users complain that upon arrival, the rug has a strong plastic smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 4- by 6-foot rug for the money

Superior Rockwood Area Rug

What you need to know: This option is a rectangular 4- by 6-foot rug with a geometric pattern that blends in with the furnishings you already have.

What you’ll love: This area rug is available in eight unique design/color options. It’s on the thinner side, but it’s still plush. It offers easy care and maintenance.

What you should consider: The rug’s color will fade if you place it in direct sunlight. Some buyers may prefer a thicker or fuller rug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Yome Machine Washable Fluffy Area Rug

What you need to know: 1.4 inches of shag provides extra comfort on this machine-washable rectangular rug.

What you’ll love: This rug’s skid-resistant base and reinforced edges ensure your rug stays where it’s supposed to. It’s available in five different colors. It’s very soft.

What you should consider: This option is machine-washable, but not machine-dryable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

