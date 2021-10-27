Some of the best stocking stuffers provide the recipient with services and entertainment that they can take advantage of for years.

Which stocking stuffers for couples are best?

You’ve got all the gifts ready to be set out, but there’s still empty stockings over the fireplace? Whether it’s your first time around the holidays together or your 50th, empty stockings just won’t do. Luckily, you don’t need much to prepare the perfect pouch of goodies for your significant other. A stocking stuffer doesn’t need to be expensive or chic — it doesn’t even need to be serious. It just needs to let them know you care about them and want the special day together to go on a little longer.

What makes a good stocking stuffer for couples?

Useful

Just because gifts in a stocking are small doesn’t mean they have to be frivolous. Some of the best stocking stuffers provide the recipient with services and entertainment that they can take advantage of for years. These sorts of gifts could be anything from the classic gift card to electronics and everything in between. One of you might love finding some exfoliating mask or body scrub, whereas the other might love tasty treats or fidget toys. The value of these cheaper gifts that get a lot of use is apparent, but their hidden value is that each time they use it they’ll think of you.

Funny

A small gift like a stocking stuffer is unassuming. That’s why it’s left to the end of gift giving when everything is winding down and the day switches over from presents to feasting, but sometimes it’s where you hide the best gifts, or the silliest ones. That small lull in the action provides the perfect comedic timing for funny gifts in your stocking. Levity and togetherness go together pretty well, and if the gift is also something cute and useful it’s a guaranteed hit.

The 7 best stocking stuffers for couples

Bluetooth Cassette Player

What you need to know: You’ll hear the grain and sound quality of whatever cassette tape you put in, but you’ll be hearing it over Bluetooth. If your partner is a music lover it might also be a good idea to get a cassette tape of their favorite artist. Or maybe choose “your” song, or even go old school with a mix tape for that romantic touch.

What you’ll love: All of a sudden it becomes possible to listen to all kinds of music and audiobooks anywhere. It has all the convenience of digital music but with a unique sound and retro aesthetic.

What you should consider: Cassettes aren’t found in too many stores these days. Luckily, there are plenty of sites online where you can buy them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Baby Yoda Dolls

What you need to know: You didn’t even need to watch “The Mandalorian” to see this little guy everywhere. Surprise your partner with a child that’s always cute and quiet!

What you’ll love: They’re all about 2 inches tall and depict different funny moments from the show. They’re perfect for arranging on a desk or leaving around the house for your partner to find in funny poses.

What you should consider: They are pretty small. Make sure you keep them in places you won’t forget and lose them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lindor Lindt Chocolate Truffles

What you need to know: Truffles are the classic stocking stuffer. These chocolates are velvety smooth and perfectly set the mood for a nice, cozy night in.

What you’ll love: The creamy center of these hard chocolate shells is so smooth and melts on your tongue. It’s the perfect rich candy to top off a Christmas morning.

What you should consider: It’s easy to eat too many of these, which can hurt your stomach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple Gift Card

What you need to know: By getting your partner an Apple gift card, you’re letting them pick between all kinds of entertaining music, movies and shows, meaning you’ll have easy plans for movie night for a while.

What you’ll love: An Apple Gift Card gets them money to spend on all kinds of music, apps and games.

What you should consider: Make sure they have Apple products, or get them a gift card they can actually use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Himalayan Pink Salt Body Scrub

What you need to know: Pink salt is highly sought after for its homeopathic qualities. After a long day, give your partner the gift of a comforting and warm bath with this scrub that completely rejuvenates the skin.

What you’ll love: The sensations of it against your skin as it gently scrapes away dead skin and other dirt are heavenly.

What you should consider: There’s no need to press it hard into your skin while you’re scrubbing, that might actually take some skin off. It’s recommended to use something like a loofah to scrub with gentle pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Squishy Cat Stress Relief Toys

What you need to know: These are some fat, squishy cats and they are so cute. Now whenever you get in a fight with your partner, each of you will have these cute stress toys to play with, which might just defuse the situation altogether because of how silly they are.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the adorable faces on these chonkers, especially if you’re fidgeting or running through some problems at work.

What you should consider: If you squeeze the toys too hard, the insides might come out, ruining the toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa

What you need to know: The Echo Dot is a smart speaker that listens and responds to your voice commands, plays music and acts as an intercom between rooms. This will make it easier for you to communicate and keep track of the goings-on in your everyday life together.

What you’ll love: The Echo Dot is great for when you have your hands full but need to look something up. It also has astounding connectivity, effectively turning your home into a smart home.

What you should consider: People who worry about privacy don’t need to fret over the Echo Dot. It comes with a “microphone off” button and layers of security features to protect your privacy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.