11 Renaissance festival essentials you’ll definitely need

The U.S. hosts up to 58 Renaissance fairs annually, more than any other country.

Which renaissance festival essentials are best?

Verily, making merry at a Renaissance fair is an art form. Dressing up is always optional, but it makes the experience much more fun and lets you and everyone around you feel just that much closer to medieval times. A lot of fantasy-based costumes tend to be fair game as well, as you’ll notice a lot of people dressed as elves or dwarves and using props inspired by video games. You don’t have to go full on cosplay, but a few period items can make your experience more memorable, plus you’ll look cooler and fit in with the crowd. Just don’t forget to bring important modern things like phones, wet wipes and hand sanitizer.

11 Renaissance fair essentials

Leather boots

AnNafi Medieval Brown 3-Buckle Leather Boots

What you need to know: Leather is always in style, and it was a sign of wealth and status back then. With these shoes, you’ll be just as stylish in 2021 as you would’ve been in 1521.

What you’ll love: These buckled boots are comfortable due to modern soles, but they look like period-accurate pirate or Viking boots. The leg of the boot is adjustable enough to fit the biggest legs.

What you should consider: The fit and cut hug your feet and are comfortable, but you may want to invest in some insoles so they don’t wear your feet out after walking everywhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Belt

HiiFeuer Medieval Embossed O-Ring Belt

What you need to know: This embossed belt gives off a rakish quality and makes you appear rugged. It looks like the belts worn by knights.

What you’ll love: The design of the embossment is surprisingly intricate and resembles a Celtic cross. It looks and feels like real leather.

What you should consider: This ring belt is a bit on the short side, so it isn’t suitable for bigger knights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pants

Zhitunemi Men’s Banded Cuff Renaissance Pants

What you need to know: Pants that cinch at the ankle manage to be fashionable while also making you look like you just stepped off of an old sailboat.

What you’ll love: The baggy fit is very comfortable, as is the way it hugs your lower leg. It’s easily adjustable and laces up.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the pants run small, so consider ordering up in size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Magic potion bottle

Skeleteen Dark Magic Potion Bottle

What you need to know: It looks like a health potion or a flask you’d see in a fantasy story. The cork is very satisfying and the glass works well for keeping drinks cold.

What you’ll love: The way this looks and feels is satisfying because it makes you feel more magical or witchy. The leather holder is the perfect touch, as you’ll be able to carry this flask on your hip.

What you should consider: It’s an amazing prop, but it’s small as far as water bottles go. Maybe use this one with something a bit more spirited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Leather pouch

Mythrojan Belt Pouch Coin Purse

What you need to know: It’s basically a period-accurate fanny pack that will let you hold your stuff without having to lug around a backpack.

What you’ll love: This leather and the design is reminiscent of an RPG pouch where you’d store inventory items. The make is sturdy and provides a good deal of space for storing your belongings.

What you should consider: It’s real leather, so treat it well and don’t let it get wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Leather cowl

Uyebros Medieval Gothic Cowl

What you need to know: This hood doubles as a kind of leather armor. The thick material has some texture and looks good with the hood up or down.

What you’ll love: It gives you the sensation of being a rogue or an assassin. It’s a subtle addition to your outfit but will make your look more militaristic.

What you should consider: It may be heavier than a standard cowl made of cotton, but it will stand out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lace-up shirt

Moomphya Men’s Medieval Lace-Up Shirt

What you need to know: This lace-up shirt is the one you always see commoners from the medieval age wearing in movies and television shows.

What you’ll love: The cut of this shirt is baggy and comfortable, and the material is light but durable. The way the laces of the shirt cross each other is a classic design.

What you should consider: These shirts run small, so buy them a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Chemise

Zhitunemi Women’s Medieval Chemise

What you need to know: This dress has low shoulders and a cinched waist that exaggerates your curves. It’s directly inspired by 14th-century Italian chemises.

What you’ll love: The simple cut is both flattering and flowy. The material is soft and there’s a huge variety of colors to choose from.

What you should consider: This dress doesn’t fit everyone the same way. There’s elastic in the cinching, so it can pull or bunch up the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Arm bracers

HZMAN Faux Leather Bracers

What you need to know: Wearing bracers like these, your foes don’t stand a chance. The leather is hard but light, protecting you without weighing you down much.

What you’ll love: Wearing these makes you feel more capable. You’ll look right at home with LARPers and the other people at the fair wearing armor.

What you should consider: It’s good for costume use, but they aren’t real bracers. They’ll protect you for a while but won’t stand up to prolonged abuse.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sword

Vulcan Gear Medieval Sword with Scabbard

What you need to know: A short sword was the preferred weapon of nobility. Commoners could rarely afford one, but there were many who arrived at them by other means.

What you’ll love: This short sword is modeled after Excalibur, which has a simple Anglican hilt and pommel with little embellishment. It looks like a plain sword but has character. It’s well-built and stable.

What you should consider: It isn’t a real sword and isn’t meant for striking other swords. The blade won’t wobble, but it will break if you hit it against things with force.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wipes

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes

What you need to know: Just because you’re imagining you live in the dark ages doesn’t mean you have to mimic their hygiene.

What you’ll love: Most Renaissance fairs don’t have plumbing, so you’ll end up having to use a port-a-potty eventually. If you do, wet wipes will be your friend. They can keep you clean and tidy so you aren’t uncomfortable and are less likely to get sick.

What you should consider: The alcohol in the wipes can sting a bit if it manages to graze a cut.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

