11 cutest mittens for kittens

Mittens can help protect you from your kitten’s sharp nails and keep their little feet protected against the elements.

Which cute mittens for kittens are best?

What could be cuter than a pair of cozy mittens for your kittens? It sounds like a line out of the “Three Little Kittens” nursery rhyme or even a Dr. Seuss book. Nonetheless, there are a variety of reasons to invest in a quality pair of mittens that your cat can wear, such as protecting you against their nails and protecting their feet against the elements. If you’re the type of person who likes your feline friend to have the best cat food and the nicest toys, surely you want them to have the cutest mittens too!

What are mittens for kittens?

“Mittens for kittens” is an adorable term and the rhyme certainly makes it a catchy one, but when it comes to shopping, you might not see this phrase everywhere. Mittens for kittens are basically any mitten-like sock or bootie for cats. They are cozy, protective and can come in pleasing prints and patterns.

Are cat and dog mittens interchangeable?

Sometimes paw products are suitable for cats and dogs alike, especially when it comes to mittens/socks. The key here is sizing. Often mittens for smaller pets will be sold for either dog or cat use and can be used interchangeably. Larger sizes, on the other hand, remain reserved for dogs.

Indoor vs. outdoor use with mittens

Indoor mittens/socks are going to be thinner and usually have non-slip grip feet to keep your kitten from sliding across slippery floors. Outdoor mittens/shoes, on the other hand, are usually made from heavier materials with some sort of strap closure instead of a pull-on closure. They are often waterproof or water-resistant to protect against the elements.

What are the cutest indoor mittens for kittens to buy?

Prima Breed Socks for Pets

These adorable pet socks are suitable for cats and dogs alike and come in 16 fun prints, from blue bear faces to yellow duck faces. Each set comes with four socks in the same print, though you can order multiple sets and mix them up for a more whimsical approach.

Sold by Etsy

Frisco Non-Skid Elf Dog Socks

Though advertised as being for dogs, these sweet elf socks will easily fit your cat provided you get a toy breed size. Each sock has a green non-slip green paw with a black, red, and gold buckle design, so they look just like little elf shoes. There are also hook-and-loop fasteners to ensure that the socks stay on.

Sold by Chewy

Yaodhaod Anti-Slip Pet Socks

Available in blue or pink, these little paw socks are made from soft yet durable polyester. There is a paw-print-shaped anti-slip gel pattern on the bottoms to prevent slipping and sliding.

Sold by Amazon

Blu & Ben Anti-Slip Christmas Dog & Cat Socks

These socks come with an anti-slip pattern on the bottom and are available in four different prints. There’s a red and blueprint with a monster face on top, a green Christmas sweater print, a white vintage sweater print, and a red Santa Claus print.

Sold by Amazon

Frienda 8 Pieces Anti-Slip Pet Paw Protector Socks

This pack comes with two sets of matching tuxedo socks. They have an anti-slip paw print design on the bottoms with a bowtie, collar, and faux button print on top for those days when you want your cat to feel a little dressed up.

Sold by Amazon

Scenereal Dog Socks Anti Slip with Straps Traction Control

This pack comes with a full set of red and black plaid pet socks plus two matching spare socks. Each features a hook-and-loop strap and an anti-skid paw print design across both sides.

Sold by Amazon

Life Wheel Pet Paw Protection Traction Control Anti-Slip Knit Cotton Socks

This package comes with five sets of cotton/spandex anti-slip knit pet socks. Colors and styles vary, but each is different, so your pet can wear a new pair each day.

Sold by Amazon

What are the cutest outdoor mittens for kittens to buy?

Able Pet Dog Cat Boots

These pet boots come in black or deep red with anti-slip rubber on the soles and a reflective strip for better visibility at night. There’s an adjustable elastic closure and the inner lining is nice and soft.

Sold by Amazon

Idea Spark Dog Cat Adjustable Socks

These waterproof, all-weather socks have a cute teddy bear print up the ankle with an adjustable strap and sturdy soles. They come in gray with either black, blue, or red accents.

Sold by Amazon

Yaodhaod Dog Shoes for Winter

These dog booties have a plush fleece lining and come with black, red, or pink exteriors. They have reflective strips on the outside as well anti-slip rubber across the soles. They’re not waterproof, but they are nice and warm. Picking the smallest size may fit your cat just right.

Sold by Amazon

Gabe Fish Slightly Water-Resistance Anti-Slip Pet Shoes

Available in a few solid colors, these pet booties have elastic drawstring closures and reflective straps for better visibility at night. They are soft on the inside and well-ventilated.

Sold by Amazon

What are the cutest kitten-themed mittens for humans to buy?

Does your cat look very cute in their new mittens? Are you maybe a little jealous? Or perhaps you just want people to know how much you love your cat. Either way, here are a few kitten-themed mittens for humans so you can get in on the fun too.

RarityUs Cute Cat Paw Gloves

These extra-plush mittens are made from cotton with soft fleece and a paw print design on the inside of the hand, so you can wear your very own cat paws. They come in gray, khaki, pink, and white.

Sold by Amazon

RarityUs Cute Cat Plush Convertible Flip-Top Winter Fingerless Thick Mittens

These super-soft fingerless gloves convert into thick, cozy mittens with just a flip of a top that’s decorated with cat ears and a cat face. These mittens come available in black, pink, and white.

Sold by Amazon

Woolly Encores Upcycled Cat Sweater Mittens

This designer upcycles sweaters to create unique, one-of-a-kind mitten designs. This pair is gray and pink with felted pieces, a large white button on each wrist, and a cute kitten character on the back.

Sold by Etsy

World of Mitts Fingerless Cat Mittens

These gray mittens are 50% wool and 50% acrylic with a pull-over mitten piece that looks like a little blue-eyed cat face with three-dimensional ears sticking out. Each pair is handmade and available in five sizes.

Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.