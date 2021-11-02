Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Noticias
Noticias Locales
Noticias de Florida
Nacional
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Cuba
Mundo
Politica
Top Stories
Carole Baskin demanda a Netflix por “Tiger King 2”
Top Stories
Tienda de pintura en Tampa agrega cargo de 4% debido a la crisis en la cadena de suministro
Video
Autoridades investigan ataque recibido por estudiantes de USF en un parque
Video
Junta Escolar de Pasco discutirá cambio de horario debido a la escasez de conductores de autobús
Video
Una pareja varada en el aeropuerto de Tampa dice que no fueron advertidos sobre la cancelación de su vuelo
Video
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
El Gran Juego
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Search
Search
Search
Resultados de Elecciones en la Bahía de Tampa
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Permanent daylight saving time for Florida delayed by federal inaction
COVID-19 booster shots: Should you mix or match? Tampa Bay doctors weigh in
Video
Bradley Hulett shooting: Teen who killed friend at Tampa cop’s home could have charges dismissed after completing program
Video
Grady Judd: ‘Lost my trust and faith’ in Polk County deputy arrested for DUI
Video
‘Diving into jail’: Video shows suspect jump off Florida bridge after chase, crash
Video
Tampa paint store adds 4% supply chain charge amid crisis
Video
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for selling her into sex trafficking ring
DCF, Eckerd Connects end child welfare services contracts in 3 Tampa Bay counties
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital holds Halloween party for patients
Video
Gen Z knows Pikachu better than Rosa Parks, survey shows
Jessie James Decker to open ‘Kittenish’ store in Hyde Park Village
‘Halloweekend’ in Tampa Bay, from trick-or-treats to strides for charity
Video
‘Old Soul’: Tampa teen to debut EP written with Nashville artists over Zoom
Video
More Don't Miss