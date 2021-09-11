Sarasota National Cemetery holds ceremony to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The terrorist attacks that occurred in New York City on Sep. 11, 2001 is a tragedy forever embedded in our minds. Sue Harley was a paramedic during that time.

“I was on the pile for days looking and searching,” Harley said.

It’s one of the most solemn moments in her entire career, the night of 9/11.

“Hardest thing I had to do was when I went into work was to tell my daughter that I was going to work and I might not make it home that night,” Harley said.

She joined countless others Saturday evening at the Sarasota National Cemetery to commemorate those impacted by the tragedy.

“Honor my brothers that died. It’s the first time I’ve really come back to honor them,” Harley said.

Different speakers shared reflections and prayers.

“We’re remembering, drawing attention to this. We said we would never forget and this is proving that we’re never going to forget this,” said Rod Myers of the Sarasota Ministerial Association.

He says it is a moment that changed our country forever.