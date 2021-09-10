Palm Harbor woman in World Trade Center on 9/11 reflects 20 years later

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor woman who was in the World Trade Center the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, is remembering that day 20 years later.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Anne Koster says she was working on the 81st floor of the North Tower. Once the plane hit she, her friend and so many others started walking down the stairs.

“She got tired and wanted to rest, I told her we can’t rest we have to get down the stairs,” Koster said.

While her friend stayed behind, Koster kept going. After more than an hour, she made it out, with a few broken toes. Unfortunately, her friend didn’t make it.

“Going down the stairs I felt like I had an angel on my shoulder getting me out that building,” Koster said.

Koster lives in Palm Harbor now. 8 On Your Side caught up with her at Curlew Memorial Gardens Friday night, where dozens of people viewed the Palm Harbor 9/11 Memorial Lights.

Two giant twin-beam lights shine more than a thousand feet in the air. They serve as a beacon of remembrance.

“I think it’s beautiful and I wish those two blue lights were the actual buildings, I really do,” Koster said.

Koster lived that horrific day, but she knows there are many people, especially the younger generation, who weren’t around and may not know this part of history.

She’s happy these lights will give them a chance to learn, and reflect.

“I really want the younger people to see what it’s like and I want them to see history because this will never be history to them,” Koster said.

Palm Harbor 9/11 Memorial Lights is the only 9/11 light memorial in the state. The lights will come back on Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. to honor those killed in the terror attacks 20 years ago.