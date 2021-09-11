9/11 tributes, ceremonies happening in the Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This Saturday. there are multiple events happening in the Tampa Bay Area to honor victims of the September 11th, 2001 attacks.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is holding two events to honor the almost 3,000 victims killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

At 6:45 a.m. the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) held a Ranch Run with the theme “Never Forget”. The run was held at Temple Terrace Elementary School.

At 7:30 a.m. HCSO is holding a wreath-laying ceremony. Sheriff Chad Chronister and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will participate in the tribute.

At 8:46 a.m. Tampa International Airport will hold a moment of silence in the main terminal near PF Chang’s and the Hard Rock.

At 9:00 a.m. Tampa Fire Rescue will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at TFR Headquarters, 808 E Zack St, to recognize the 20th anniversary of the events of that day and those that were lost.

At 9:00 a.m. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Consumer & Veterans Services, and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County invite the public to a ceremony. This one will be at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa, FL, 33619.

At 1:00 p.m. the Highlands County 9/11 Memorial will be opened and dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department acquired a piece of Twin-Towers steel some time ago and has worked with the County to place the memorial on property adjacent to the Hammock Road fire station along the multi-use walking path.

At 5:00 p.m. in Winter Haven, there will be an “Honoring Our Heroes” ceremony. It will take place in South Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven.

The event will feature the Freedom Walk to honor all military, law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS heroes, followed by a service that will pay tribute to all heroes who call Polk County home. The evening will culminate with a luminary service as every attendee holds a candle in honor of all of our heroes.

At 6:00 p.m in Sarasota, the 20th year Commemoration of September 11 is being held at Patriot Plaza at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9820 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL, 34241.

If it rains, the commemoration will be held Sunday, Sept. 12 at same time and location.