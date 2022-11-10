Remarkable Women 2023

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
71°
Tampa
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida Lottery
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive
Press Releases
Nexstar News Wire
Top Stories
Portions of A1A damaged in Flagler County
Video
Disney World to reopen in phases as Nicole passes
Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County
Wanted man shot by police officer in Winter Haven
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Videos show Nicole’s impact on Florida
Video
Top Stories
Nicole passes through Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
Bay area taxpayers frustrated with federal agency …
Video
Bucs prep for first NFL regular season game in Germany
Video
Pasco County offers sandbags, opens shelter ahead …
Video
Myakka continues Ian recovery, braces for Nicole
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 Live
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
Jeff’s Climate Classroom
Glance at the Galaxy
2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Bay area taxpayers frustrated with federal agency …
Video
Top Stories
Rep. Kathy Castor wins 9th term in US House
Top Stories
Mobile home residents want downed poles from Ian …
Video
Korean war veteran with PTSD dies before VA help
Video
Bay area vet wants service recognition if not VA …
Video
Pasco could stop charging residents directly to repave …
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Pro Football Challenge
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star’s release
Top Stories
Bucs prep for first NFL regular season game in Germany
Video
Top Stories
Buccaneers head overseas to face Seahawks in Munich
Video
Brittney Griner moved to penal colony in Russia
Bucs with Bowles: Bucs end losing streak with dream …
Video
Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for …
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Angel tree helps families get gifts for Christmas
Top Stories
Food insecurity addressed in Tampa Bay
Video
Ghost stories from 8 most haunted places in Tampa
Video
Business recycles tech to help youth in need succeed
Video
Nexstar and WFLA donate $25K to Hurricane Ian relief
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Todo Tampa Bay
Great 38
Newsletters
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Remarkable Women 2023
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tropical Storm Nicole almost over Tampa
Real-time wobble tracker monitoring Nicole’s path
Nicole passes through Tampa Bay
Hurricane Nicole churns closer to Florida coast
State of Emergency expanded to entire Bay area
FL man’s wins $1 million during stop for gas
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida …
Mom arrested after girl fatally stabbed, strangled
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
How to score free Thanksgiving dinner with Ibotta
Angel tree helps families get gifts for Christmas
Highest-rated bars in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Get paid $1,889 to play video games with your bestie
Sunken Gardens makes list of underrated tourist spots
View All Don't Miss