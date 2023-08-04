TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump would not be exempt from the booking process if indicted by a grand jury in Georgia, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.

That means the former president would submit to give his fingerprints and have his mugshot taken.

“Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices,” Labat told WSBTV. “So it doesn’t matter your status, we have mugshots ready for you.”

Trump has been the target of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ (D) investigation concerning whether he violated Georgia law by pressuring state officials to look into allegations of voter fraud.

After two and a half years, Willis is finally expected to seek a grand jury indictment.

Trump currently faces three other indictments relating to the handling of classified documents, hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.

Trump has not been handcuffed in any of his three indictments nor has his mugshot been taken.