TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis invited Vice President Kamala Harris to Florida to discuss the state’s revised Black history curriculum after Harris said extremists want to “replace history with lies.”

During a last-minute trip to Jacksonville, Harris said, “They dare to push propaganda to our children. Adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape. It involved torture. It involved taking a baby from their mother.”

“So in the context of that, how is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” she continued.

Florida’s new guidelines require lessons on race to be taught in an “objective” manner that does not seek to “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.” Specifically, the revised curriculum requires teachers to instruct middle school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“Our state pushed forward nation-leading standalone African American History standards – one of the only states in the nation to require this level of learning about such an important subject,” DeSantis wrote in his invitation to Harris. “One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History.”

“So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards. We will be happy to host you in Tallahassee,” he added.

DeSantis said he was happy to meet as early as Wednesday, “but of course want to be deferential to your busy schedule should you already have a trip to the southern border planned for that day,” DeSantis jabbed. “What an example we could set for the nation.”