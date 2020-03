Valrico Lake Academy Pledge of Allegiance

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island