Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Crash closes State Road 54

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Gift cards destroyed

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Florida sheriffs continue to push back on criminal justice reforms