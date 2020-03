Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua Video

Monday Morning Forecast Video

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns Video

U.S. State Dept. warns citizens with 'underlying health conditions' against cruise ship travel amid coronavirus outbreak Video

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus Video

No bond for those arrested in Polk County double murder case Video

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation Video

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say Video

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County Video

Saffie Joseph Jr. on the Tampa Bay Derby Video