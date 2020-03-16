Northside Christian School Pledge of Allegiance

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay

Arch Deal passes away

Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break