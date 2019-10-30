Skip to content
LLT Academy Pledge of Allegiance
Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Oct 30, 2019 / 01:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2019 / 01:26 PM EDT
Students in Ms. Lawson’s first grade class recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
