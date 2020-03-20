LLT Academy Pledge of Allegiance

Friday Morning Forecast

beach closures pkg

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds