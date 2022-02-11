These coupon apps can help you save money as inflation rises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Inflation hit a four-decade high in January, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to Moody’s Analytics, the 7.5% inflation rate means the average family is spending $250 per month, $3,000 per year on everyday items.

Local mom Heather Brickell says if you’re fighting inflation, coupons can help.

The extreme couponer saves hundreds of dollars on essential items, without spending hours clipping coupons from the paper.

Brickell explains apps and online options are the best ways to track your savings.

To find money-saving offers, get cashback and earn rewards while at the grocery store and gas station, she recommends the following apps:

Ibotta: Score cash back on everyday purchases from over 2000 retailers. Choose from thousands of your favorite retailers and add the offers to your list. Shop the offers that you added in-store or online. Save your receipt and scan it by taking a photo. Earn cash back that you can use towards Cash or gift cards to your favorite retailers. The money adds up quickly. Click here to sign up. It’s free.

Fetch Rewards: Simply scan your receipts from grocery stores, restaurants, and more. If you really want the points to add up, there are specific products that you can purchase which will earn you more points each time that you shop. Otherwise, just scan your receipts each time that you shop and watch the points accrue in your account. Once you get 3,000 points, you can earn your first gift card to places like Amazon, Dunkin' and Target.

Get Upside: GetUpside is an app that lets you save money each time you buy gas. You claim your offer to the gas station that you are shopping at from the list). Pay as usual and check in at the gas station or save your receipt to scan and earn cash back. You can save as much as $0.25 per gallon of gas with this app.

If you’re looking for other money saving options, the extreme discount shopper recommends meal prepping and bringing a list to the grocery store— this will limit the purchase of unnecessary items.

Bricekell says warehouse clubs, like Costco and Sam’s Club, cost more initially, but can lead to major savings in the long run on items like snacks, frozen meats and coffee pods.

She admits it’s okay to splurge on vacation but suggests exploring cheaper locations, activities and food options.

She says everyone should make it a priority to put money aside in a savings account and parents should always be saving for their kids’ education.