TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday, April 18 is the last day to file taxes with out a penalty.

Taxpayers who file electronically and include direct-deposit information typically get their refunds within 21 days.

As of March 25, the IRS had 7.2 million unprocessed individual tax returns, some from 2020 and some from 2021.

This year, the IRS is facing its biggest backlog in history. One reason is that every paper document that goes into the IRS is processed by a human. This year will be one of the most challenging for the agency, with its record low staffing numbers.

The agency announced plans in March to hire at least 10,000 more workers.

There is no penalty for filing an extension, but failing to file will cost you.

If you think you owe money, it’s recommended that you submit a payment today to avoid any interest or penalties.