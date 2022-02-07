Stimulus checks: Am I getting another $1,400 payment?

Related Video Above: Third payment complications have been an issue for some since April 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Americans are waiting to hear what lawmakers are doing to push for another stimulus payment, but until then there’s a way you might be eligible for a $1,400 payment, with or without the passed legislation.

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent Letter 6475 explaining “plus up” payments, or additional third Economic Impact Payments to anyone who:

Received a third Economic Impact Payment based on a 2019 tax return or information receive from Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board or Veterans Administration, and

Were eligible for an additional amount based on their 2020 tax return

That’s good news for anyone with a child born in 2021 who did not receive a third-round Economic Impact Payment for that dependent – because it was based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

Click here for more on claiming this Recovery Rebate Credit or click here to determine if you’re eligible to claim it on your 2021 tax year returns.

This also applies to parents and guardians who added a new qualifying dependent to their family in 2021, including a grandparent or other eligible dependent.