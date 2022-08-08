TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With food prices on the rise, packing your child’s lunch will be more expensive this school year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects food prices to increase by an average of 8.5% to 9.5% this year.

The impact is being felt by parents across Tampa Bay, like Julie Zarate, whose daughter will attend school for the first time this year.

“We work very hard to try and keep our grocery bill budget normal. I used to plan for about $250 every 2 weeks for a family of 3, now, that $250 is more like $275. I have to be more diligent about what we’re eating,” Zarate said.

“Peanut butter and jelly, it’s like $3.50 for a small jar, which is not good for us,” she added.

Families have been asking us which stores have the best prices, so our 8 On Your Side team went to four different grocery stores— Walmart, Target, Winn Dixie and Publix—to compare prices.

Reporter Beth Rousseau bought the following lunch items at each store and compared costs:

Bread

Peanut butter

Jelly

Bananas

Apples

Goldfish crackers

Oreo cookies

Capri Sun drinks

Here was the total cost at each store.

Walmart – $23.14

Target – $26.40

Publix – $30.31

Winn Dixie – $33.64

Here was a cost of the items at each store.

Walmart:

Bread – $3.34

Peanut butter -$2.62

Jelly – $2.98

Bananas – $.58 per 1lb

Apples – $2.28 per 1lb

Goldfish crackers – $2.40

Oreo cookies – $4.28

Capri Sun drinks $2.98

Target:

Bread – $3.49

Peanut butter – $2.79

Jelly – $4.49

Bananas – $.59 per 1lb

Apples – $1.89 per 1lb

Goldfish crackers – $2.39

Oreo cookies – $3.99

Capri Sun drinks – $2.99

Publix:

Bread – $3.83

Peanut butter – $3.09

Jelly – $4.19

Bananas – $.69 per 1lb

Apples – $2.99 per 1lb

Goldfish crackers – $2.79

Oreo cookies – $4.31

Capri Sun drinks – $3.83

Winn Dixie:

Bread- $3.99

Peanut butter – $3.49

Jelly – $4.99

Bananas – $.76 per 1lb

Apples – $2.99 per 1lb

Goldfish crackers – $2.50

Oreo cookies – $5.49

Capri Sun drinks – $3.99

The prices surprised shoppers.

“I have to be smart about where I’m going and what I’m getting,” Zarate said.