Stores like Macy's, Nordstrom and Kohl's are looking for ways to sell off unsold items to rebalance their stocks of merchandise ahead of fall and winter.

(NBC News) — Late in a summer when Walmart and Target have offered discounts on certain items that had grown into surpluses, other major U.S. department stores have been telling investors they will keep slashing prices as they deal with a glut of unsold items.

Kohl’s said last week that its inventory was 48% higher than where it stood at the same time last year. Although it attributed some of the increase to investments in its Sephora partnership and other strategy decisions, CEO Michelle Gass said the company plans to increase promotions and get “aggressive” on clearing excess inventory.

Gass said Kohl’s was not alone in doing so.

“We acknowledge that many others are taking similar actions, which will likely make for a more promotional environment in the near term,” she said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.