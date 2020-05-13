How to prepare for your financial future during the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – While some jobs are continuing during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say now is the time to create a financial plan, just in case the worst happens in the future.

Dr. Robert Tiller is the Raymond James Financial Director of the Personal Financial Planning Program at the University of South Florida. Dr. Tiller is advising young adults and families to start a financial plan while they still have a steady income to be prepared for the “what if’s” in life.

“There is something empowering knowing you can take control of your world to the best that you can,” said Dr. Robert Tiller.

He tells 8 On Your Side that you should start by looking at your expenses, going down the list and figuring out what has to be paid.

Once you have your expenses figured out, take a look at how much you are actually spending every month and then figure out ways you can cut costs.

Lastly, take a look at the available resources you have and make sure you have enough to cover three to six months of your expenses. Plus, take a look at other resources you have available that you can access if your income were to suddenly change, like liquid assets.

