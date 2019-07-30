How to help protect your identity after a data breach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Capitol One had millions of people checking their statements Monday evening after it was revealed that the data of more than 100 million customers had been compromised.
The company said roughly 100 million credit card applications were affected by the data breach, which exposed some 77,000 bank account numbers and 140,000 Social Security numbers.
If you’ve read the news, you may be wondering how you can keep your financial information safe. The website WalletHub has offered its readers some tips.
Here’s what you should do:
Sign up for 24/7 credit monitoring – A number of companies will monitor your TransUnion credit report. You will be immediately alerted if someone tries to open an account in your name.
Enable Two-Factor Authentication – This added layer of security is designed to ensure you’re the only person who can access your account. A good example of two-factor authentication is withdrawing money from an ATM. You must have a bank card (first factor) and a PIN number (second factor) to complete your transaction.
A Freeze Is Better Than an Alert – WalletHub suggests freezing your three major credit reports (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) to prevent crooks from accessing them. This is more effective than a fraud alert, which doesn’t actually do much, according to the website.
Suppress Fraudulent Info – If you see signs of fraud on your credit report, you should follow a process to correct the situation called “suppression.” This allows victims of fraud to get rid of negative info resulting from identity theft and the records in question can’t reappear once they’re removed.
Never Respond to Unsolicited Requests for Information – After a data breach, you may be getting more unsolicited calls and e-mails requesting personal information. WalletHub recommends you don’t answer if you didn’t ask to be contacted.
For more advice, check out WalletHub’s identity theft guide.
LATEST STORIES:
- Two TSA agents suspended after noose found in baggage area of Miami airport
- ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order
- 6 hurt by lightning while working on a rooftop in Florida
- WAVE WATCH: Winds stay light but storms develop after 3 pm Wednesday
- Women regret ‘go back to Mexico’ rant in Florida Burger King