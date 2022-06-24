An estimated 9 million Americnas qualify for student loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program – do you qualify? (Getty)

In a proposed settlement agreement, the Education Department said it would fully discharge the debt of borrowers who attended 50 specific colleges.

(NBC News) — The Biden administration has agreed to cancel billions of dollars in student debt for about 200,000 borrowers who say their for-profit colleges scammed them.

In a proposed settlement agreement filed Wednesday in federal court, the Education Department said it would fully discharge the debt of former students of 50 specific institutions whose applications for relief under a federal program were improperly rejected or have been languishing for years.

A judge must sign off on the agreement. A hearing is scheduled for July 28.

The plaintiffs filed the class-action lawsuit in 2019, contending that the Trump administration and then the Biden administration were slow-walking or improperly rejecting applicants to a student borrower relief program that had been beefed up during the Obama administration.

