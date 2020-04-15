Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tens of millions of people should receive stimulus checks by Wednesday

Personal Finance

by:

Posted: / Updated:
$100 Bills_1560441404485

U.S. currency in one hundred dollar denominations are displayed for illustration purposes, in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Check your bank account!

The Treasury Department said more than 80 million Americans will see stimulus checks directly deposited into their bank accounts by Wednesday.

The first round of checks are going to people who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and received a refund using direct deposit. The first checks were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday. Low-income filers should receive their payments first.

“We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “This Administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”

For those who don’t see the funds in their account, the IRS is launching a new tool that will let you check the status of your payment and confirm whether or not you are getting it via direct deposit or a check in the mail.

The “Get My Payment” page is scheduled to go live on the IRS website on Friday, April 17.

Treasury is also expected to launch a separate tool this week that lets users submit bank information, if they haven’t already, so they can receive their payment faster instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

A “large majority of eligible Americans” will receive their payments within the next two weeks, the Treasury Department said Monday.

Here is more information on stimulus payments provided by the IRS:

Who is eligible?

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

  • $75,000 for individuals
  • $112,500 for head of household filers and
  • $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

  • $75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately
  • 112,500 and $136,500 for head of household
  • $150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly

Use the stimulus check calculator below to calculate how much you should receive.

The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income.

Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

For more information on stimulus payments, click here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week"

Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay"

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss