TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers! Florida’s largest Outdoors Expo and Boat Show is back for 2019.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again this year to bring the 28th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show to Raymond James Stadium, home of the Buccaneers.

The show will be going back to its 3-day format to include Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Friday admission is FREE!

The family-friendly event will be hosted by former Bucs tight end Dave Moore. The Buccaneers street team will be on hand with kid’s activities including quarter back challenge, Play 60 kids zone, field goal kicks and access to the Pirate Ship! The team’s cheerleaders, alumni and and Captain Fear will also make appearances throughout the weekend.

News Channel 8 and Great 38 beloved anchors will be there to greet guests as they enter the event.

With nearly 150,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space, the Expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel and much more.

Outdoor enthusiasts from across the country will be there eager to share their expertise. Guests can take advantage of daily seminars on everything from fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, kayaking and more where they can learn the latest tips, tricks strategies and advice from the industry’s most renowned professionals. You can also check out the 10,000 gallon bass tub tank with seminars throughout the day with Chuck Deveraux!

The Expo will also include hourly raffle prizes such as Costa sunglasses, fishing charters, fishing tackle, Bucs tickets, a weekend stay at the TradeWinds Island Resorts and much more!

The 28th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show takes place on Friday, March 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium, just off I-275 on Dale Mabry Highway.

Admission is $5 per person (FREE ON FRIDAY), children 2 and under are FREE and parking is FREE!

MORE OUTDOORS EXPO & BOAT SHOW INFO:

NEWS CHANNEL 8 HOSTS OUTDOORS EXPO & BOAT SHOW

LIST OF VENDORS

RSVP ON FACEBOOK