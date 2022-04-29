TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The end of April and beginning of May marks some changes in certain saltwater fish regulations in the Gulf of Mexico.

The last day to harvest snook is Saturday, April 30th. The season will close from May 1 through Aug. 31. The last day to harvest stone crab is May 1 and that season will be closed through Oct. 15.

Gray triggerfish are open through the end of May and you can harvest one per person at 15 inches or greater.

Greater amberjacks open for a one month season starting May 1. They have to be 34 inches to the fork. You can harvest 1 per person.

Some things to look forward to are gag grouper reopening June 1. That season runs through the end of the year and the limit is two per person at 24 inches or larger.

The 2022 American red snapper season was just released last week. Recreational fishermen will get 44 days from June 17 to July 31 to keep red snapper.

As long as the quota isn’t met, there will be five additional weekends to harvest red snapper in the fall. Those weekends are Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23. Veteran’s day weekend and the weekend following Thanksgiving weekend are also included.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife, this year’s ARS quota is reduced by 13% to make up for overages last year.