TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The recreational Gulf of Mexico American Red Snapper season begins today, June 17. The season will be open through the end of July and then re-open for five additional weekends in the fall for a total of 57 days.

These fish are fun to catch as they put up a fight but typically are found farther offshore in the deeper waters of 100 feet or more. They have to be 16 inches to keep them and the catch limit is two per person daily.

A descending device or venting tool must be onboard and ready to use in the event a short fish is caught and can’t swim back down on its own. FWC requires this while reef fishing.