TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although it is illegal to keep or harvest tarpon, or even take it out of the water at all, they are super fun to catch and can give you a great fight. They are around the Tampa Bay area for about three months a year, from May to July.

WFLA’s Amanda Holly spoke with Captain Ryan Harrington with No Bananas Sportfishing who is out every day, sunrise to sunset, chasing these dinosaur fish. He says to catch them, it all starts with the tides — and the stronger the better.

The new and full moon produce the strongest currents. During this time, Harrington says to focus on the bridges and passes where the current is the strongest. In these areas, you’ll see live crabs floating by. Scoop them up and pass the crabs as bait.

In between moon phases, Harrington says head to the beach. Schools in groups of 5 to 25 fish and can be found from Clearwater down to Sarasota. It is best to use live pinfish as bait.

Capt. Harrington said, “You are going to be able to sight cast the tarpon. Schools anywhere from 5 to 25 are along the beaches from Clearwater all the way down to Sarasota.”

He also said to use beefy tackle.

“You really want a stout rod, seven to eight-foot stout rod with 65-pound braid.”

The liter size depends on the water clarity.

“If the water is really clear, I’ll go all the way down to a 40 or 50-pound liter but on an outgoing tide with dirtier water, I can use 80-pound liter.”

As for the hook size, it can be anywhere from a 4/0 to a 6/0 hook.

When you land your fish take your picture and revive them quickly by moving them through the water. Keep in mind, it is illegal to take a tarpon over 40 inches out of the water.