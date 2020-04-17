Skip to content
Hit hard by COVID-19 crisis? Lakeland to launch rental assistance program
Small business owners waiting on details of plan to reopen Florida economy
Struggling businesses say beaches reopening Monday may be too late
VIDEO: 8-year-old boy walks after recovering from brain surgery
Hit hard by COVID-19 crisis? Lakeland to launch rental assistance program
VIDEO: 8-year-old boy walks after recovering from brain surgery
‘Parks and Recreation’ making a return to NBC for a good cause
COVID-19 in Florida: Nursing home hot spots in Tampa Bay
Unemployed workers question why their benefits were denied
Florida coronavirus: State finally releases number of COVID-19 cases at each nursing home and ALF
‘It is much more than softball’: Seminole senior reflects on high school softball career
LPGA pushes back schedule to mid-July in hopes of safe start
NCAA board supports name, image and likeness compensation
Lightning employee’s home team of 3D printers is a win
Hit hard by COVID-19 crisis? Lakeland to launch rental assistance program
Struggling businesses say beaches reopening Monday may be too late
Breaking News
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis announcing plan to reopen Florida
Noticias Locales
EN VIVO: El gobernador DeSantis anuncia plan para reabrir Florida
Video
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Video
Florida had cleanest air on record last month, state data shows
NASA releases new image to mark Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th anniversary
Look up! Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight, Wednesday morning
Sitio web del Departamento de Salud de Florida ahora está en Español
Entérate cómo recibir alertas de Coronavirus en Español a tu teléfono móvil
