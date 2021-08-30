Tom Brady shares new commercial promoting glasses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles during pregame warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new commercial featuring Tom Brady, who is shown wearing glasses and a dark hoodie over a white shirt and sitting at his computer presumably watching film, has been released.

In the commercial, he answers his phone when one of his coaches calls him.

“Yes, I just noticed that too. If the safety bites up, we are going to hit the Z on the post right behind it,” said Brady.

The angle of the shot in the commercial then rotates to show the screen Brady is “studying.”

“Got it, coach,” the 44-year-old quarterback said. “I am checking out the film right now actually.”

Brady, in reality, is studying a futuristic photo of him. He has gray hair, a bushy beard and plenty of wrinkles.

“Ahh, that beard looks sick,” said Brady.

This commercial, which Brady shared on his Twitter, is for a glasses company called Christopher Cloos. Brady partnered with the company and, together, they are selling a collection of sunglasses and blue light blocking glasses.

Lot of late night sessions these days…gotta protect the eyes against blue light. Thanks @TheCloosCorp 👓 https://t.co/NoD8VYYOp3 pic.twitter.com/yFQZLbRhtl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 30, 2021

He added the following words to the post on Twitter, “Lot of late night sessions these days…gotta protect the eyes against blue light.” Brady then thanked the company for his trendy glasses, flashing his prowess in another area separate from the National Football League.