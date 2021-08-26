Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill on reserve/COVID list less than one week after he practiced with Bucs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throw a pass during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tennessee Titans, who participated in two joint practices and one preseason game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the reserve/COVID list Thursday.

Tannehill, according to multiple reports, will miss between five and 10 days depending on his status.

He is one of at least three Titans players to be placed on that list, which means those players have either been in close contact with someone with the virus or they tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ head coach, announced he tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after he went to dinner with a group of Titans players.

